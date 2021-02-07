Everything that leaves the game in the chosen season





Players were already wary when Destiny 2 began the device sunset with the launch of Beyond Light. We are currently planning to retire in Season 13.

In the new Destiny 2 inbound season, players can expect some of their weapons and armor to settle as part of Bungy’s new gear retirement system. Sunset begins when the season chosen on February 9th begins.

At the end of Season 12 (Hunt’s Season), you will no longer be able to obtain 21 legendary weapons and armor sets, or you will not be able to raise your light level above certain thresholds. This process does not remove the item from the game, but instead makes it almost unusable for high-level endgame content.

Destiny 2 players will have a fairly large hole in their weapon pool after the Season of the Hunt. Some players may have a hard time finding a replacement, as the current limited loot pool and more weapons are already infeasible. Fortunately, Reddit users JLoco11PSN users broke some of their sunset guns and offered potential replacements. Most notably, players will miss Uriel’s Gift, the only arc auto rifle in the game, and Trophy Hunter, the only Void Sniper Rifle.

After the selected season begins, the Linear Fusion Rifle will have only one in-game option. Both Line in the Sand and Komodo will be at sunset, leaving only Corsair’s Wrath. Both the sidearm bleach light and the aggressive frame shotgun Python are on their way out without a suitable replacement.

In addition to some of these popular weapons sunsets, more software has been removed from Destiny 2. The list includes Steelfeather Repeater, Patron of Lost Causes, Infinite Paths 8, Jack Queen King 3, Martyr’s Retribution, Perfect Paradox, Gallant Charge, and Traveler’s. Judgment 5, Pyroclastic Flow, Buzzard, Last Hope, Old Fashion, Elasa FR4, Hawthorne Field Forged Shotgun, Mos Epoch. At the start of Season 13, a total of 21 weapons will be sunset.

As for armor, the Righteous Armor set will be at sunset. The first armor you get during the dawn season can be obtained through the Season Pass or, if you’re lucky, by performing season-specific activities. There is no doubt that the soon irrelevant armor will frustrate some players. It was difficult to cultivate the desired roll, and the player looked like everyone’s favorite Titan, Saint-14.

Players will soon find that the ideal loadout option disappears as the loot pool continues to shrink in Destiny 2 and some weapons are added to recoup the losses. Bungie says he is aware that players are dissatisfied with the handling of gear and is considering possible solutions. However, this happens because more equipment is being reduced as the new season arrives.

