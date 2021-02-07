What you need to know about Apple’s exciting new iPhone unlock feature





Apples iOS 14.5 comes with an exciting new way to unlock your iPhone, but there are some security considerations to consider. Here’s what you need to know.

SOPA images via Getty Images / Light Rocket

ItiOS 14.5 is arguably one of the biggest updates to Apple’s latest iPhone operating system. That’s because iOS 14.5 comes with an exciting new way to unlock your smartphone while wearing a mask, and anti-tracking privacy changes that change the game that’s been playing for months. ..

iOS 14.5 iPhone unlock function is the first time in a while. Apple users have been waiting for nearly a year for an easy way to unlock their iPhone and put on a mask while on the go. Currently, Apple’s solution is the clumsya feature of the iOS 13 update, which will display a passcode when it detects that your iPhone has a covered face.

Many Apple users, including myself, wanted Touch ID to come back when the iPhone 12 went on sale last year. Of course this didn’t happen, but iPhone makers are adding a more convenient way to open their smartphones while wearing a mask via the Apple Watch, which will be coming soon in the next major update to iOS 14.

Easy way to unlock iPhone on iOS 14.5

So how do the upcoming iOS 14.5 features work?

The secret is tactile feedback. This is a technology that allows you to unlock your MacBook using your Apple Watch. Its ease of use as long as some criteria are met, as 9to5Mac explains.

For example, you’ll need to enable your passcode on your Apple Watch to open your iPhone, but you’ll only need to enter it when you put on your watch daily (unless you remove it). Also, to unlock your iPhone in iOS 14.5, you need to enable the wrist detection feature on your Apple Watch.

You can’t pay for your iPhone using the unlock feature, but if you’re wearing a watch, you don’t have to do that anyway.

Are the new iOS 14.5 features safe?

The new features in iOS 14.5 are nifty, but of course not as secure as Face ID. That’s one of the reasons Apple has added the option to quickly lock your iPhone from your watch if needed.

In fact, 9to5Mac, who tried this feature on iOS 14.5 Beta, said: This feature doesn’t look like it’s scanning your face.

Instead, it’s just looking for a face mask, and when registering a face mask, use proximity to unlock it on your Apple Watch, whether it’s on you or someone else. I will.

But at the same time, the Guardian points out that the user needs to glance at his phone to confirm the unlock, measure the strength of the Bluetooth signal between the iPhone and Apple Watch and keep it in the same person. Make sure it is done.

iOS 14.5: Find a balance between convenience and security

While the features of iOS 14.5 are certainly useful, using them is a trade-off between security and convenience, says Jake Moore, cyber security specialist at ESET. He warns: Even those that remotely bypass security make the device slightly vulnerable.

He states that Touch ID was a more powerful solution to the mask-on and cell phone opening scenario. He thinks this is much safer because it makes it less likely that a shoulder surfer will enter a passcode.

I agree, and I still hope Touch ID will come back on iPhone 13, after multiple rumors that the feature specifically sought is back. Unfortunately, this iOS 14.5 feature may indicate that Apple simply has a long-term idea and expects to not wear a mask in the coming years.

Because of this, the other big feature in iOS 14.5, built on the recently released privacy label, is actually a game-changing privacy move, such as Facebook, which makes your tracking more transparent. I am excited. Option to turn off this tracking altogether.

