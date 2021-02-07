Google sees big changes coming to Google Drive on Windows and Mac





Google has announced plans to discontinue both Google Drive solutions in order to keep files backed up from Windows or macOS computers. Currently, Google Drive, a cloud storage solution for Google account holders, has two options. These are Drive File Streams designed for enterprise users and backups and syncs designed for consumers.

Both apps do the same. Monitor files on your machine and upload new or modified files that are not currently backed up to the cloud. By quietly running both the drive file stream and backup and sync in the background, you always have the latest backup of your most important files. This is very important. Even if you pay for space on Google’s servers (all Google accounts come with a 15 GB free allowance), you’ll just find that you don’t have the latest version of last year’s work or photos.

However, with millions of people working and studying at home, many can move back and forth between these two apps. One is for working files and the other is a completely independent app for personal photos and documents. That’s not ideal … and Google seems to be now aware that it’s time to rationalize things.

“We plan to integrate our sync clients to provide the most commonly used features for all our customers, both from drive file streams and backup and sync. This allows individuals, whether for business purposes or not. It creates a powerful and integrated sync client for everyone who uses the drive, for whatever purpose, “Google confirmed in an announcement.

If you’re already using Drive File Stream, you’ll be glad to know that this is the client that Google has chosen to continue.

Google Chrome warning like this: Please stop the running operation and refresh your browser

Later this year, Google confirmed that it would begin deploying a brand new version of Drive File Stream called “Google Drive for Desktop,” which backs up the most important files to the cloud in the background. A California technology company says it will notify business customers three months in advance before making any changes.

Once that’s done, Google will slowly make Google Drive for your desktop available to consumers who are currently using the Backup and Sync app.

The new desktop app for Google Drive is designed to make the experience much easier. In a blog post about the plan, Google said: “Introduce backup and sync capabilities to Google Drive for desktops for a simpler user experience. New features for Google Drive for desktops include syncing folders such as documents, desktops, drive storage, and USB. Upload from your device, upload photos and videos to Google Photo or Google Drive, support multiple accounts, and more. “

If your business or school uses Google Drive to back up or distribute materials, you can log in to Google Drive for Desktop with your enterprise account. It is used with your personal Google account and you can drag and drop files from both profiles to your desktop.

This seems like a long-awaited change and will be (very) welcomed by anyone who is currently coordinating both drive file streams and backup and synchronization at work and at home.

