It’s time to take control of Big Tech





Now that the holiday season is over, it’s worth taking a look at the shopping landscape to understand how our habits and economy have changed during the pandemic. While American small businesses are suffering a lot, no one seems to benefit as much as big tech companies, whose profits are skyrocketing.

It’s time for states, legislatures, and regulators to stop monopolizing Big Tech.

Here in Colorado, there are promising signs that elected officials are beginning to realize the threat that Big Tech poses to Colorado and our lifestyle. Even Phil Weiser, the Attorney General of the Democratic Party of Colorado, has brought Facebook to trial and is a member of the Multilateral Proceedings Executive Committee in a groundbreaking anti-trust proceeding against Facebook, which began in December.

Congressman Mark Baisley

Ten years ago, most people on Facebook would say they were a start-up and represented the success story of overcoming rivals. Over the last decade, the story has changed more and more. Today’s story is that Facebook has chilled entry, chilled innovation, and undermined investment through these anti-competitive practices.

My Republican federal colleague on behalf of US MP Ken Buck, 4th Parliamentary District of Colorado, came to the same conclusion that Facebook smashed the competition by breaking the law tweet, Big Tech’s calculations have just begun. is.

And Facebook not only shatters competition, but also speeches that you don’t particularly like or disagree with.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook has blocked too many views on vaccines and other issues, based solely on the opinions of their own health professionals. Facebook should have allowed Americans to read the information themselves and reach their conclusions.

Thanks to former President Trump and Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine has been developed, approved, provided in millions of doses, and administered as we are talking about.

Since 2016, Big Tech has deliberately censored conservatives, crushing freedom of speech online, including information critical of then-candidate Joe Biden, rather than simply verifying apparently false information. I have been trying.

This increasing censorship and ability of civilians like Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook to become true arbitrators online provides a means for big tech companies to expand their capabilities in Federal Communications Decency Act Section 230. A typical example of why a policy like is needed is abolished.

An important part of Section 230 states: The Provider or User of the Interactive Computer Services shall not be liable for any actions taken in good faith and voluntarily to limit access or use of materials that the Provider or User considers obscene and lewd. , Lewd, filthy, overly violent, harassing, or other unwanted, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.

From removing the BigTechs feature that limits freedom of speech to limiting where you can buy Christmas gifts, abolishing Section 230 prioritizes the privacy of small businesses and American citizens over huge monopolies. This is the first step.

In the midst of this pandemic, which has made holiday shopping safer and easier online, we must strive to find a way for Big Tech to create a fair competition for small businesses. Must be.

As we’re talking, small businesses here in Colorado and across the country are often closed because Amazon makes it difficult for consumers to buy products online. Amazon often puts its products first instead of easily seeing high-quality American-made products from small businesses when shopping online, through small business sales and pandemics. It’s crushing their desire to keep the door open.

Despite being called upon to shop locally and support small businesses throughout the pandemic, Amazon has been able to afford moms and pops who can’t afford to compete with businesses whose valuations have increased by nearly two-thirds since the pandemic. Started destroying the store.

These Big Tech monopolies will not stop without the states and Congress requiring them to do so.

Big Tech needs to be held accountable for the survival of the American Dream and SMEs. Otherwise, we are faced with the loss of entrepreneurship and motivation that has kept our economy at its best in the world for generations.

By abolishing Article 230 and leveling the competition, we can return the United States to a highly competitive market that underpins SMEs and freedom of speech without fear of censorship or exploitation.

Mark Baisley of Roxborough Park is a Republican representative of the 39th House of Representatives in Douglas and Teller counties.

Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read the Ethics Policy for more information on Sands’ Opinion Policy and submit columns, suggested writers, etc. to [email protected]

