OnePlus 9 Pro leak reveals secret weapon to fight Samsung Galaxy S21





In December, OnePlus was reported to get outside help from Leica for a photo shoot of the OnePlus 9 lineup. However, it turns out that the company is looking to another brand for co-development of the camera.

Leaker Dave2D has now created a legitimate image of another OnePlus 9 Pro prototype 2021 OnePlus device. The camera hump on the back clearly bears the logo of Swedish photography expert Hasselblad between the four lenses.

There aren’t many other videos about the camera, except for a few screenshots showing tilt shift mode and 3.3x zoom (a minor upgrade equivalent to the OnePlus 8 Pros 3x).

Still, as Dave2D explains, this is a huge problem for several reasons. First, unlike things like Leica and Zeiss, Hasselblad doesn’t collaborate on smartphones very often. Fans of MotoMods may remember the $ 299 Hasselblad add-on for modular extensions to the Motorola Z family.

This move is a bit unexpected, as OnePlus’ sister company Vivo had previously worked with Zeiss. With existing relationships, I think Zeiss will be OnePlus’ natural partner for improving the camera’s reputation, but obviously not.

Still, it’s easy to see why OnePlus wants a more premium partner. A search for Hasselblad cameras reveals medium-sized cameras that routinely cost thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. No one has suggested that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be this expensive, but OnePlus hopes that brand associations will make consumers feel more positive about phone photo credentials. it is clear.

That certainly matches the noise that OnePlus is making. Just last month, the company’s co-founder Pete Lau claimed that OnePlus would invest “huge resources” in improving camera games.

Of course, Hasselblad’s involvement does not guarantee that OnePlus 9 Pro will soon be at the top of our list of best camera phones, but it does suggest that OnePlus takes photography seriously. I am. In other respects it spotlights a great set of smartphones.

The OnePlus 9 Pro was scheduled to go on sale next month with the regular OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Lite with last year’s Snapdragon 865 processor (although that model may not be available outside of China and India). If the previous leak persists, I was optimistic that the OnePlus handset would be there alongside the best Android phones available for purchase.

Best OnePlus 8T Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos