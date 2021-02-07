Collaboration, infrastructure and innovation drive sustainability | Editorial





There is an urgent plastic waste problem in the world. Every year, more than 300 million tonnes of plastic are produced worldwide, and only about 15% are recycled. This problem is too big for one stakeholder to solve. Industry, government, non-governmental organizations, etc. need to work together to address this crisis.

Eastman Chemical Co. is in a unique position to innovate and drive change in solutions. For over a decade, Eastman has put sustainability at the heart of how new products are produced at Kingsport, which was founded over 100 years ago.

At Eastman, we believed that the 3Rs would be reduced, reused and recycled, and we were investing in technology that would enable all three. We have launched two molecular recycling technologies on a large scale and leveraged their scale and integration to bring multiple products to different markets to achieve a true circular economy.

We recently announced a $ 250 million investment in Kingsport to build one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities. This state-of-the-art facility transforms polyester waste, which is often discharged into landfills and waterways, into durable products. This is a significant investment for the community and our customers, while creating jobs for SMEs to develop the recycling infrastructure needed to support their investment in a sustainable future.

Last year, we commercialized two technologies that transform plastic waste into valuable raw materials for high-quality polymers, producing products such as the currently available Tritan Renew and Cristal Renew.

Eastman recently produced more than £ 250 million by 2025 and more than £ 500 million by 2030 through molecular recycling technology that emits significantly less carbon than products made from fossil-based raw materials. We have set an ambitious goal of recycling. The world needs advanced recycling solutions like Eastman and its peers.

At the same time we need to work together to resolve this waste crisis, we also need to improve our carbon dioxide emissions. Eastmans Technology’s carbon dioxide emissions are 20-30% lower than recycling processes that use fossil fuel raw materials. Eastman’s technology also complements existing mechanical or traditional recycling. This is because it can process low quality materials that cannot be recycled otherwise.

Most importantly, our technology provides an infinite loop for the polymer. This is not possible with mechanical recycling alone.

There is important debate about the role of plastics in our society, but plastics are recognized as an important enabler for improving our overall quality of life. And plastics are the basis for addressing some of the most pressing global issues.

For example, today more than 2.2 billion people do not have access to clean drinking water. At Eastman, our customers’ products focus on the reusable parts of the 3Rs with durable applications such as reusable hydration bottles, food storage and medical devices.

To build a complete circular economy, it is necessary to implement policies that justify content recycled from new technologies such as Eastman’s molecular recycling. We have learned that collaboration cannot be completed without advocacy. We need smart policies that encourage investment in economical and efficient infrastructure to bring more waste to recycling facilities and return them to new, higher quality products.

We work with waste management companies, nonprofits, and local governments / state governments to inspire value chains from states that have established smart and effective Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies. I’m getting a ration.

Our plan is to find and use a solution that works well for us and become a model for others in the future.

We also need a more robust recycling infrastructure and changing consumer behavior. The new administration will help provide economic policies and incentives for that. We must all be together to build a better and more sustainable future.

Both the actions taken to reduce Eastman’s carbon dioxide emissions and the provision of products that enable customers and consumers to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions have addressed climate change.

Eastman promises to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2030, we plan to reach one-third of our goals as we set the path for the Paris Agreement. These reductions are driven by ongoing energy efficiency.

Eastman is an eight-time Partner of the Year in EPA’s Energy Star program. One way to achieve this recognition is to switch coal-fired boilers to natural gas. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The energy strategy of the last decade has made progress. Since 2008, we have reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by about 10%.

Eastman continues to invest in renewable energy, partnering with universities and national laboratories to develop breakthrough technologies that can be rolled out on a large scale to meet the demand for decarbonization of industry. It was.

Eastman is responsible for taking the lead and promises to bring others into the mainstream cycle and address climate change as an economic model.

But we all need to build a better future. For more information, please visit www.eastman.com/buildbetter.

Mark Costa is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eastman Chemical Company’s Board of Directors.

