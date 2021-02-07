Intel swipes Apple Silicon and selects benchmark claims





Chip producer Intel claims that the line of processors is better than Apple’s M1, but a comparison of the 11th generation Intel chips and Apple Silicon shows this under the circumstances carefully selected by the chip makers. ..

The Apple Silicon has been on the market for months, and Mac buyers have been fascinated by the high-performance improvements that the M1 had over the previous Intel chips that Apple used in some products. It was. However, current processor producers are still keen to declare their products still superior in actual use.

However, presentation slides published by Tom’s Hardware may be suspicious of claims for equivalent hardware.

In the slide, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and 16GB of memory is compared to its own internal white box, and the Core i7-1185G7 has 4 cores, 8 threads, a maximum clock speed of 4.8GHz, and 16GB of memory. It is supported by.

The slides generally appear to show that Intel chips are as good as or better than the M1 for a variety of tasks, but there is a big caveat. First, the benchmark uses Intel’s “Practical Usage Guidelines” test. This is a series of trials that most other testers don’t seem to actively follow.

This includes running various tests using Chrome’s WebXPRT 3, Microsoft Office 365, and Topaz Labs’ AI-based tools. Some benchmarks use more commonly used tools such as HandBrake and the Adobe Creative Cloud app, but the first data presented is based on lesser-used tests.

The results show that Intel is “more than 30% faster overall and almost three times faster in the online photo enhancement subtest” than the M1, while Office 365 “some features such as PDF export”. Claims to be “up to 2.3 times faster”. .. ”

While Intel’s Handbrake test uses Intel’s QuickSync hardware routines for Windows testing, it also appears to completely avoid the use of hardware-based transcoding on the M1.

While Apple is focusing on machine learning support on the M1, Intel is trying to counter the strange claim that the Topaz Labs test chip is six times faster than the M1. In Premiere tests, Intel was probably 1.7x faster, but in Photoshop and Lightroom Classic tests, which relied on Rosetta2 conversion for compatibility, Intel was “almost 1.5x faster”.

Curiously, under the performance of the game, Intel outperforms Hitman’s chips on the M1, while Intel performance on other titles such as Borderlands 3 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It shows various results, such as showing. Even stranger, Intel takes a bit of time to point out that there is a library of “non-running on M1” games, including Hitman 2, Metro: Exodus, GRID 2019, and “countless”. .. The number of frames per second in that comparison.

Intel also claimed that the M1 failed to perform eight of the 25 tests it used to represent the “one day of life” of the Evo processor upgrade. These failures included relatively simple tasks such as “switch to calendar in Outlook” and “start video conferencing” in Zoom. These are easy to do on your M1 Mac.

To counter Apple’s claim of battery life of up to 18 hours in its own test, Intel instead has 10 battery life under various test conditions, namely the use of Netflix stream “and tabs” in Safari. Claims to be 12 minutes. .. Intel has suggested that it be in the same stadium as the Acer Swift 5 with a Core i7-1165G7 and use Chrome to perform the same task with a battery life of 10 hours and 6 minutes.

Intel and Intel M1 Content Creation Benchmark [via Tom’s Hardware]

Swipes have also been made to Apple for price and form factor, but Intel has forgotten the MacBook Air, which it just used in another comparison, and external display restrictions and port options.

Intel aims to present itself and its products in the best possible way, potentially lowering competitors, but Intel’s presentation shows that it’s jumping over hoops. .. Careful selection of test results and the use of more ambiguous test procedures suggests that Intel is nervous about painting itself in the best light.

Despite being confident that it will support Apple’s move to Apple Silicon, Intel is under pressure to stay at the top of the chip food chain. Seeing Intel’s own customers like Apple trying to create their own chips and competitors like AMD and Nvidia emerging in markets like AI processing, criticizing them for being wiped out It has been.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos