



Ten years ago, less than one-third of people in developing regions had access to high-speed mobile internet connections. This coverage gap was a phenomenon of concern when it became known, especially for governments eager to compete in the knowledge economy and high-tech companies eager to benefit from it. So, in 2013, Alphabet Inc. Google has announced Loon. “A project to provide the Internet to rural and remote areas using high-altitude balloons.

Seven years later, 93% of the globe has access to the mobile internet. This seems to be a great success. However, Loon has announced that it will shut down in January. What happened? From the beginning, the project faced many challenges, including significant technical hurdles and the emergence of other competing means of providing the mobile Internet. But in the end, the alphabet couldn’t recognize that socio-economic issues such as illiteracy, data and cell phone costs, and discrimination play a bigger role in keeping people away from the Internet than the lack of cell towers. Loon did not take off. In 2010, the founders of Google announced an R & D department called Google X with the goal of making the world a fundamentally good place. Expanding to people without internet access was a problem that fits well into the portfolio. As Loon saw, the obstacles were mainly low-tech jungles, archipelagos, and mountains, “so they were well suited for that innovation. The result is a distant Wi-Fi network that flies with high-altitude AI-controlled tennis court-sized balloons. The company’s “Moonshot Captain Astro Teller” initially gave 1% or 2% chance of success. But for Cash Flash Google, the potential reward was worth the risk. Success achieves social benefits (universal internet access) and leads to profitable new businesses. In 2017, Loon provided emergency connectivity to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, and in 2020 it began offering 4G speed connectivity to remote segments of Kenya. The latter was an impressive achievement, but it did a lot. Over the last decade, mobile broadband access has expanded rapidly across emerging markets, reducing costs. However, even as the coverage gap narrowed, there was still a permanent usage gap. According to the GSMA, a global industry group of mobile network providers, there are still about 3.4 billion people who do not use mobile internet in areas with mobile broadband networks.

What keeps them offline? The survey consistently cites illiteracy and lack of digital skills. Not surprisingly, both issues are closely linked to underdevelopment. In 2019, the median cost of entry-level internet-enabled phones in sub-Saharan Africa was more than 120% of the poorest 20% of revenue. Gender inequality also has an impact. For example, women in South Asia are 51% less likely to use the mobile internet than men because of their lack of financial independence and disapproval in more traditional cultures.

No technology company can completely fill this gap. But that doesn’t mean they are helpless. If Google’s goal is to expand the use of the mobile Internet, it can work with emerging market governments to reduce barriers to importing low-cost second-hand electronics. We can also offer cheap feature phones in low and middle income countries, led by Indias Jio Platforms Ltd. Launched in 2017 for less than $ 20, the Jio Phone sold over 100 million units and helped close the usage gap in India. B It will be more difficult to reduce illiteracy and improve digital skills. However, tech companies can help by developing voice-based interfaces for low-cost phones. Google also has the potential to expand its US-based efforts to boost digital skills training in poor countries. More ambitious, we can partner with local organizations and governments to fund adult literacy programs in areas such as sub-Saharan Africa, where literacy rates are high. Neither of these steps builds Google’s reputation for cutting-edge technology. But over time, they are like being able to actually make the world a fundamentally good place. They can also prevent the next invention of a company targeting emerging markets from popping out like an over-inflated balloon.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.

