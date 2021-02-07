What’s next for the Bidens infrastructure plan?





At the end of last week, the US Senate approved a $ 1.9 trillion budget to expedite Biden’s stimulus package, including more COVID-19 bailouts. Currently, this stimulus relief is likely to be approved by March.

The details of this American rescue program are not yet final, but according to CNBC, Biden’s plan calls for:

It brings a total of $ 2,000 relief to most Americans, including a $ 1,400 direct payment and a $ 600 payment in December. Increase federal weekly unemployment benefits to $ 400 and extend until end of September. Increase the federal minimum wage to $ 15 per hour. Extend eviction. Foreclosure by the end of September Moratorium and local governments will support $ 170 billion in K-12 schools and higher education institutions, $ 50 billion in COVID-19, national vaccine programs in collaboration with states, provinces and tribes. Test $ 20 billion. Make child tax credits fully refundable for the year and increase credits to $ 3,000 per child ($ 3,600 for children under 6).

Please note that the $ 15 minimum wage provision has been defeated by the Senate voice vote, and that provision has not yet been finalized and will probably be removed.

Also note that the new incentives include more than $ 10 billion to improve cybersecurity and IT infrastructure in federal agency systems, including CISA work. This interview on Threatpost explains why this is just a down payment for your cybersecurity needs.

TheHill.com noted that the $ 10 billion included in cybersecurity in the COVID-19 stimulus program would come after a problem associated with a major SolarWinds data breach. “$ 200 million has been proposed to support the” quick “employment of the federal supreme information security technology professionals. Officer. “

Infrastructure is next

The stimulus is the first of two major spending initiatives that President Biden is seeking in the first few months after his inauguration.

The second bill, scheduled for February, addresses the president’s long-term goals of job creation, infrastructure reform, the fight against climate change, and the promotion of racial equality.

To get a glimpse of what might be included in this infrastructure plan, I researched multiple sources and gathered early insights into what might be suggested.

Here is President Biden’s campaign plan to “build a future of modern and sustainable infrastructure and equitable clean energy.” The plan includes initial details of a $ 2 trillion investment in:

Infrastructure Transit Electric Power Sector Building Housing Innovation Agriculture and Conservation Environmental Justice

Recent developments in infrastructure planning

According to the Supply Chain Management Review:

“It’s time to stop talking about infrastructure and finally start building it,” Biden said recently. “Faster, cheaper and cleaner for Americans to rebuild our roads, bridges and harbors to make them more resilient to climate change and to transport American goods to our country and around the world. Biden added before the warning, “How we compete,” the millions of high-paying jobs that work for: “Otherwise it costs us a lot.”

“The main sales person to push that $ 1-2 trillion agenda through Congress will be Butigeg …

The US Chamber of Commerce has begun promoting a new campaign, “Build by July 4th (BB4J).” As the name implies, we are calling on Congress to enact comprehensive infrastructure legislation by July 4, 2021. This effort includes more than 220 organizations, including key voices from business, labor and environmental groups. “

Also, consider these articles with helpful details about your needs, wishes, and potential possibilities.

Have you ever seen a movie of this infrastructure?

Undoubtedly, some readers believe that former President Trump also proposed a major infrastructure investment, which never happened. In 2017 and April last year, I wrote about these previous infrastructure plans.

This PDF chart from Asphaltpavement.org illustrates the difference between Trump and Biden’s infrastructure plans.

The Trump administration previously sought to schedule “Infrastructure Week” to develop major plans for repairing bridges and roads. However, other challenges that make up much of Trump’s plan got in the way. His infrastructure plan was never approved by Congress.

In the days of Biden and Obama, infrastructure was also designated as a top priority. However, Republicans often blocked the large financial packages that Biden is currently floating on because of costs.

It will be known over time whether these infrastructure proposals will come true, but many experts are very likely to pass in 2021.

