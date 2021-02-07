Regulatory sandbox bill allows Utah start-ups to circumvent regulation





Salt Lake City, Utah A bill that passes the Utah State Capitol allows Utah’s start-ups to circumvent regulations for a limited period of time.

This is expected to prosper and prosper new businesses without being bound by all bureaucratic formalism.

House Bill 217 (HB217) focuses on creating a regulatory sandbox program for businesses in Utah.

Bill’s sponsor, Congressman Corey Malloy, said this would do two things-

Ask lawmakers to change or remove regulations that tend to get in the way of startups, allowing them to create new products without having to comply with specific regulations

To participate in the Regulatory Sandbox Program, companies must apply to a new department under the Governor-General of Economic Development (GOED).

The company will have to specifically outline what they are doing and the regulations they do not have to comply with.

The application then goes through all the regulatory bodies that need to approve it.

“Public security, consumer safety, anything related to these types of regulations is not exempt,” Malloy said.

Joseph Woodbury, CEO and co-founder of Utah’s technology company Neighbor, which has been in operation in the state since 2017, sees immediate benefits from this.

“How good it would have been for us as a company if we could focus on building better service to our customers and delivering valuable products to the market, rather than spending all our time complying with regulations. Berry said.

According to a 2017 survey by the National Small Business Association (NSBA), the average small business owner spends at least $ 12,000 a year to address regulation, with an average regulatory cost of 83,000 in the first year alone. The company states that it is a dollar.

“What we don’t know is how many great businesses, great ideas, or innovations have begun, and the regulatory burden was so great that we didn’t go anywhere,” Malloy said. ..

James Czerniawski, Technology and Innovation Policy Analyst at the Libertas Institute, said: -Being our consumer. “

The sandbox program lasts for one year, and businesses can apply for a one-year extension.

After that, companies are usually expected to comply with all the regulations that are there.

“This is especially good for small businesses and entrepreneurs. We have technology exchanges at some large universities. When they develop technology and other types of innovation at the university level, Sand To bring them into the box and bring them from college to business, “Malloy said.

As of Thursday, February 5, HB217 had passed the Utah House and was introduced to the Utah Senate with a reading by the Senate Rules Committee.

If the bill passes the Utah Senate, it goes to the Governor’s Office for his signature or veto.

This regulatory sandbox program participates in existing programs for financial technology (Fintech) and insurers in the state.

If passed, this will be the first law of its kind that will allow any company to apply for participation in the regulatory sandbox.

