How to sideload APK to Chromecast on Google TV





It’s generally easy to install the app on Android TV, especially Chromecast with Google TV. However, only approved software is installed on the platform, so there are restrictions on what can be installed directly from the Play Store. If you want to color the outside of the border to load an app that isn’t officially supported, or force an app update, you’ll need to use an APK file. It’s not easy to send to Chromecast and install, so I’ll walk you through the process step by step.

This tutorial was written for Chromecast with Google TV, not the old Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra, and focuses on how to transfer wirelessly from Android smartphones and tablets.

If you want to sideload the APK to a regular Android TV device, or if you want to use ADB to send files from your PC, you should check out these other tutorials.

1. I need some apps

There are dozens of apps you can use to send an APK from your phone to your Chromecast, but the easiest way we’ve found is to use the “Send File to TV” app. It’s lightweight, fast, and very easy. Find it in the Play Store and install it on both your Android smartphone and Chromecast.

The app has the option to open the transferred file, and in the case of the APK I have to technically start the installation, which turned out to be very buggy. In most cases, the APK wasn’t opened and the installation process wasn’t started. Therefore, Chromecast may require a suitable file manager or app installer.

The tutorial below uses the sister site app APK Mirror. This is because not only can you start the installation process on your TV, but it also explains why a particular installation was aborted if it failed. Find the app and install it directly from the Chromecast Play Store. If you need a full-fledged file browser, you can get File Commander, Solid Explorer, or any other file manager.

2. Get the APK

If you’re reading this article, you may know what an APK is and where to get it. I won’t go into this in detail, but I’ll highlight a few things.

If you need an APK that is compatible with Chromecast, look for an APK created for the armeabi-v7a processor architecture. For too many reasons, it’s a good idea to use the APK Mirror on our sister site to find these. Some apps that are not officially available on Android TV / Google TV can be sideloaded and used on the platform, but some unnaturalness is expected in how the apps are launched and operated. Not all are optimized for launchers and remote controls. 3. Send the APK to Chromecast

With Chromecast[ファイルをテレビに送信]Open the app, approve the required storage permissions, big[受信]Select the button (move down with a light blue background behind). This will temporarily open a blank page without the transfer proceeding.

Then grab your Android phone. Now that I know the APK to sideload, I download it to my device and then[ファイルをテレビに送信]You need to open the app and approve the permission request to access the media and files.big[送信]Tap the button to find the APK you downloaded. It may be in the download folder. Select this to open the list of recipient devices, including Chromecast. Of course, both your smartphone and Chromecast need to be connected to the same network for this to work.

When you select the receiving Chromecast, the transfer process via Wi-Fi Direct will start immediately and the APK will arrive on your TV immediately.

You can try opening the transferred APK directly in the app, but as mentioned in the previous post, this doesn’t seem to work as intended. Therefore, there are a few more steps that need to be taken.

4. Install the APK

Installing the APK through a third-party app such as a web browser or file manager (also known as an “unknown source”) requires special permission on Android for several years. Normally, when you start a process, a pop-up tells you that you cannot continue until you grant this permission and you go directly to that setting. This also applies to previous Android TVs.

However, Chromecast with Google TV is a bit special. The popup will not be displayed and the “Unknown Source” will be grayed out in the settings. You must first trigger them for the developer options to take effect.

4.1.Enable developer options

In Chromecast, open the side menu and[設定]>[システム]>[バージョン情報]Go to. Scroll down to the Android TV OS build section and click it repeatedly. You’ll see a toast message explaining that you’re a few steps away from becoming a developer. Keep clicking until you trigger.

4.2. Turn on the “Unknown Source” setting

Main[設定]Return to the page[アプリ]>[セキュリティと制限]>[不明なソース]Choose. Turn on the APK Mirror or the file browser toggle that you decided to use in step 1 of this tutorial.

4.3. Install APK (whew)

It’s finally time to install this APK. If you decide to use a file browser, use it to navigate to the file, open the file, and approve the installation.

The screenshot below shows how to do that with an APK mirror. First, open the app on Chromecast and[ファイルの参照]Select, go to the download directory, select the APK you transferred in step 3, and then[パッケージのインストール]>[アプリのインストール]>[インストール]Click. After the installation is complete, you can open the app.

Congratulations! I created it through a complicated process, but after doing this once, I just need to get the APK, send it (steps 2 and 3), and install it (step 4.3 only). ). Each new APK takes about a minute, so if you don’t receive the new version on time, you can manually update your Chromecast with the Google TV app or try an unofficially supported app. I can do it. You were doing it on your phone.

