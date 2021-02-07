Use of Google Foam Leaves Israeli Air Force Exposed-Tech News





Google Forms may be a useful tool for students and research, but when it comes to collecting sensitive information, this software constitutes a critical vulnerability.

All requests from organizations regarding personal information on Google Forms should be rejected, but if such requests are from the Israeli Defense Forces, rejection alone is not sufficient. The IDF commander must clearly state that this free online system should not be used in the military.

Many people do not understand the risks of using Google’s system for sensitive information. Isn’t it safe enough? Are there any privacy issues with publishing information to Google itself? Is it greater than the risk of uploading details to other databases?

The answer is yes. Google’s system is not designed to collect sensitive personal information. This is because not all security in the world can protect against human error. All you need is one wrong setting or change of settings, and all answers and respondent IDs will be exposed. Google Forms allows you to change your form settings from private to public. This is done so that it can be shared with anyone who needs to see the results, but it will also be available online.

Software programs specially built to support forms and surveys do not have the ability to publish data with a single click, even if they are less secure. This happened on the IAF Google Form.

This is a problem because forms can both collect sensitive personal information and inadvertently disclose it. This problem is exacerbated when it comes to medical information, especially if the information comes from the military or is related to a soldier’s medical condition. This is practical because a significant number of Israeli troops use this tool to streamline organizational processes such as communicating with reserves, gathering information from regular troops, and even conducting military operations. It’s a problem.

A recent incident that caught my attention by military sources is a good example. Some of the troops at Israeli Air Force Base Hatzerim have been vaccinated. Instead of filling out the medical questionnaire required during vaccination, soldiers were asked to fill out a Google form.

Related article

All soldiers are required to enter information about their actual ID number and name, general emotions, temperature, whether they have been infected with the coronavirus in the past, and other vaccination-related matters. I did.

The questionnaire sent to the IAF soldiers asked if the ID number and other personal information could be easily found online because the link to the form was publicly available.

The problem was that the person who created the actual survey was able to see the results entered in the data by the person who uploaded the data. In other words, a link to the survey will give you access to data such as the soldier’s ID number and name. Also, the results are displayed in chronological order, allowing soldiers to be grouped based on different units.

List of ID numbers belonging to IAF soldiers publicly available from the Air Force used as part of the vaccination drive-

All this was accessible to anyone equipped with a browser. This is the main problem with Google Forms. Also, in honor of Google Israel, Google is a foreign company and exposing military data to it may not be the best idea.

When I asked an IDF spokesman about it, his office immediately removed the form from the internet and replied: “IDF has approved and supervised platforms for the use of soldiers online. These soldiers serve online in information security briefings via links or platforms that are not officially approved by the military. You are instructed not to provide any personal information or details about this. Deviations from these instructions will be investigated and processed accordingly. These cases have been processed and the instructions will be clear. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos