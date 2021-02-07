Does Nevada’s “Innovation Zone” Boost the State or Morph to a Business-Operated Utopian Society?





The idea is that Big Tech will establish an independent government at the county level in Nevada. Technical experts are discussing whether these “states within the state” may exist in the established United States, and whether the new experiments really benefit Nevada.

Steve Sisolak, the governor of the Nevada Democratic Party, reportedly devised a plan to create new businesses in the state to boost economic development in the wake of the COVID slump. However, the governor’s plan has a proviso. The so-called “innovation zone” allows businesses to create their own governments, impose taxes, form school districts, establish judicial courts and exercise their authority to provide public services.

On January 19, 2021, Sisorak provided the first glimpse of the initiative during a state speech, but did not provide much detail. But the new draft law by the Las Vegas Review Journal sheds some light on his vision.

Innovation Zone for Company Town and Sisorak

The proposed bill is that the traditional municipal model is “insufficient” and does not provide sufficient flexibility and resources to attract new types of business, leading to economic development of emerging technologies and innovative industries. Claims not to promote. Therefore, the draft advocates the creation of “alternative forms of municipality” by companies focusing on various frontier technologies such as blockchain, robotics, AI, autonomous systems, biometrics and renewable energy. Applicants must own at least one 50,000 acres of undeveloped and uninhabited land in a city or county that is not part of a town. Invest at least $ 1 billion in new sites over the next 10 years. And it owns $ 250 million in assets.

The idea of ​​the Innovation Zone may not be as crazy as you might think, but Jeffrey J. Bratt, a high-tech lawyer in Silicon Valley and Hollywood who has represented a variety of major tech companies such as Apple, Sun Microsystems, Oracle and Sony. Mr. says. He is also the founder of The Ventures.

“‘Company town’ is not a new concept,” he said. “They exist in different countries today, culminating in the United States in the late 1800s and declining in the 1920s, either because they were located on private land many times or because they were monopolized by the company. It was a de facto town. Industries such as coal, lumber, and mining. There are many examples of corporate towns around the world. ”

Sisolaks’ proposals differ because lawyers can effectively create new counties within the county where the innovation zone is located.

According to planned legislation, the Innovation Zone could initially operate within a local county and later take over the duties of the county to form an independent government agency. Bratt explains that even after gaining autonomy, it remains subject to federal and state law, as well as laws that respect the functioning of Nevada’s counties.

Learn more about the “innovation zone” that has emerged as an element of an economic development plan that helps @GovSisolak create nearly 200,000 jobs and help Nevada get out of the pandemic-induced recession. It was.

The zone is semi-autonomous, that is, the 18th county of Nevada >> https://t.co/spO6SF3J6l

Michelle Lindels (@MichelleRindels) February 4, 2021 “This is a new type of political fragmentation in Nevada, ultimately equivalent to an independent county of autonomy, with land at least initially by high-tech enterprises. It was fully owned. “The lawyer states that the new system is viable and is unlikely to conflict with the existing state structure.

AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli

Tesla Gigactry in Spark, Nevada

Why are Nevada’s experiments raising concerns?

The Nevada deal with Blockchains LLC, which is reportedly planning to build a “smart city” east of Reno, seems to be the basis of the new plan. “My pledge to create a new innovation zone and develop a new technology industry will help strengthen Nevada’s infrastructure and economy and create new jobs in the state,” Sisorak tweeted on February 5. did.

“The proposed structure is likely to be feasible, but the question is whether it really makes sense, and whether there is a real benefit to Nevada in implementing it,” Bratt said. Says. “It’s really the biggest problem. There are certainly legal and political issues to solve, but what are the real benefits?”

Ah. It’s amazing.The Governor of Nevada wants a major tech company (with a minimum market capitalization of $ 250 million) to set up a company town.

Why doesn’t this work?

PK Sullivan (@pk_sullivan) February 5, 2021

At the same time, lawyers said the governor was so drastic that the tech industry would invest in Nevada and provide taxes, jobs, and other incentives to develop vast undeveloped land in the state. I wonder if I can take an approach. “It’s not clear, and whether his bill will move forward will definitely be the subject of much debate,” he says.

Nevada intends to destroy civil government space in a new innovation zone! Except that they sound like they are restarting feudalism.

MC Frontalot (@mc_frontalot) February 6, 2021

Sisolak’s proposal “is primarily implemented as a response to the problems identified by high-tech companies that believe that Silicon Valley is overburdened and regulated,” said a global emerging technology. Christopher Beneck, an expert and founding chairman of the Christian transhumanist, suggests. Association.

At the same time, “tech suitors need to be careful not to do a full 180 and under-regulate tech giants by removing accountability measures,” said a tech expert. It warns that the absence can lead to systematic fraud within the zone.

In addition, this project could lead to a potential immoral alliance between tech companies and the governor. The governor, according to the bill, has excessive power over the zone, Benek said.

“There seems to be nothing to prevent the Governor from being accountable or managing the supervisory board of these proposed innovation areas,” Beneck speculates. “It seems plausible that big tech companies that lived in such innovation zones can and will simply rely on the governor to ensure they get what they want.”

Sisorak’s plan is similar to Walt Disney’s old idea of ​​building a corporate-run utopian society with the coined word “Tomorrow’s Experimental Prototype Community,” said Gary Mirievsky, a renowned cybersecurity expert. Says.

“The Governor of Nevada shows the American people the true power of the enterprise,” he says. Citing the increased censorship by Big Tech and the political prejudice and partisanship of Silicon Valley giants, Mirievsky fears that Nevada’s experiments may be “very bad and completely unconstitutional.” To state.

“But that only proves that many senior government officials don’t understand the oaths they take when they are pledged,” adds cybersecurity experts.

