Significant savings on this popular Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner

Get this cordless VAC at a low price with Dyson. (Photo: Dyson / Getty Images)

When it comes to Dyson vacuum cleaners, we’re definitely big fans. This brand is at the top of some of the list of most tested machines, but let’s face it. They are also quite expensive. Needless to say, it’s well worth the wait with one of these top-notch models before taking the plunge. And fortunately, Dyson now offers the popular V7 Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaner.

Vacuum usually sells for $ 349.99, but can now be purchased for $ 299.99. Plus, when ordering, you can choose free tools worth up to $ 75 on your device. This includes two for spot cleaning and an accessory bag, or two for cleaning upholstery and hard-to-reach spaces and an accessory bag.

I haven’t tested the Dyson V7 Absolute, but I’ve tested the new V8 model ($ 449.99) and call it “close to the pinnacle of cordless vacuum cleaner technology.” I was able to pick up 88% of the dirt that was removed in the test. The V8 is virtually the same as the V7, except that the reported 30-minute battery life of the V7 is 40 minutes longer, the maximum suction is slightly higher (115AW vs. 100AW), and the trash can is slightly larger. It comes with many of the same useful features. Attachment.

Dyson certainly didn’t crouch in the attachment department! (Photo: Dyson)

However, not only is the V7 cheaper, it takes less time to charge (3.5 hours for 5 hours), weighs about 0.5 pounds less (a little over 5 pounds), and makes it easier to lift and clean the ceiling. .. Customers certainly seem to like it: it has a 4.3 star rating from over 350 Dyson shoppers.

Both machines are equipped with a powerful direct-drive cleaner head that can pick up dirt and carpet that has been scraped deep into the floor. These vacuums also feature bins that can be easily emptied via a pull lever. According to the company, washable filters last a lifetime, so you no longer have to buy a replacement filter every month or year. That’s a good reason to get in!

In addition to the bonus tools mentioned above, there are many other accessories that make it easier to clean various surfaces with the purchase of V7. Roller cleaner heads with soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fiber for hard floors, motor heads, mini motor heads for tight spaces (cars, etc.), mini soft to gently remove dust from items (screens, keyboards, etc.) There is a dusting brush, a combination tool for easy surface switching and a crevice tool for cleaning around edges and entering tight spaces. There is also a docking station and a charger.

As a longtime fan of Dyson vacuum cleaners (I own both branded canisters and cordless stick models), each one just snaps into place and it’s very hard to switch from one attachment to the next. You can also prove that it is easy.

Dyson has always told his friends that it’s worth the money, not only because of its powerful suction that can handle all sorts of mess, but also because of its sleek, sexy design and intuitive operation. And thanks to this deal, you can get more and more cheaper.

