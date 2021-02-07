It only takes a few days for Google to delete all Play Music tracks





Google issued another warning to users later this month as they were preparing to remove their Play Music library. If you buy a track or album from Play Music and haven’t transferred the purchase to YouTube Music (Google’s latest Spotify rival), the latest warning says that everything will be removed from Google’s servers in the next few days.

For those who don’t know, Google Play Music is an iTunes rival that lived in the Play Store, allowing Android users to buy individual tracks and albums. Interestingly, Android users can now upload tracks purchased from other stores such as iTunes and Amazon and access them from the cloud from anywhere in the world. So it was a solid option for anyone with a more ambiguous music track that the library of about 60 million tracks available on Spotify and other streaming options might not be able to handle it.

It is these uploaded tracks that are last deleted by Google. A Mountain View-based company closed a store like iTunes last October. Not having the opportunity to buy individual tracks, Play Music fans were pushed to YouTube Music to stream the music for a monthly fee. Initially, until December 31, 2020, Google offered fans to transfer their existing Play Music library to YouTube Music, including tracks manually uploaded by fans from physical media.

However, the deadline has been extended to February 24, 2021.

This is confirmed in the email sent to Play Music customers. In the final warning, Google said: “All Google Play Music libraries and data will be deleted shortly. On February 24, 2021, all Google Play Music data will be deleted. This includes uploading, purchasing, and adding all music added from Google Play Music. Contains the library.

“There is no way to recover it after this date. You can download Google Play Music Library and data with Google Data Export or transfer it to YouTube Music. Just in case, music such as uploads, playlists, recommendations, etc. with one click. You can transfer your library to YouTube Music by February 24, 2021. “

The email contains a button that triggers the forwarding process, so if you lose a track you purchased and uploaded at the end of this month, there’s no excuse. If you do not receive the email, you can click here to start the transfer.

In addition to purchased tracks and uploaded albums, Google also forwards your music profile so you can instantly take advantage of your personalized recommendations on YouTube Music. These are based on Google Play Music viewing history, likes and dislikes. So you don’t have to start from scratch. If you take this opportunity to switch to a rival service such as Apple Music, you need to take action. Spotify.

However, for those who prefer to buy individual tracks and albums and always own them, the transition from Play Music to YouTube Music is a bit of a kick. After all, both Amazon and Apple offer music streaming services, but rivals in these technologies also allow customers to spend 99p per track.

YouTube Music costs £ 9.99 per month and offers ad-free music playback, carefully selected playlists of popular tracks, and the ability to download music for offline listening. While Apple Music offers exclusive albums and 24/7 radio stations as its main distinguishing factors, Spotify has its huge podcast library and nearly ubiquitous features such as all smart speakers and set-top boxes. Depends on the app. In contrast, YouTube Music touts unparalleled access to live performances, such as gigs uploaded to YouTube that can be streamed without ads. There are also covers and remixes – two more very popular video categories on YouTube.

When I access an address for Play Music that has already been deleted from the Google Play Store, I only get a message confirming the following: “Google Play Music is no longer available. You can transfer your account and library, including playlists and uploads, for a limited time. If you want to save your music, download it now. If you choose not to delete it now , The rest of the music and data will be deleted automatically when the shutdown is complete. “

