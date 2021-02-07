Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talks about building a Bitcoin and innovation hub





Below is a one-on-one interview with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. Learn about his plans to turn Miami into a hub for innovation, how he embraces Bitcoin and crypto, climate change and more. Suarez is a strong supporter of innovation in Miami and has recently embraced leaders and innovators in the crypto industry.

Leeor Shimron:

Mayor Suarez, I am honored to meet you.

Major Francis Suarez:

Nice to meet you.

Leeor Shimron:

Let’s get started. You are very public in your statement about transforming the city by making Miami a technology hub and inviting talent and innovators. What specific steps and policies have you adopted to facilitate that?

Major Francis Suarez:

Well, it’s a 10-year passion project. When I tweeted, “How can I help?”, There was a moment of the J curve. Since then, it has been like drinking water through a fire hose. The amount of interest we have in our city from our founders, venture capitalists and big moving companies is incredible. Just today, we announced a $ 100 million venture capital fund with Softbank. This is awarded to companies in Miami and companies relocating to Miami. So, as more and more people move and more and more money comes here, it’s becoming more and more realistic every day.

We are working on many things. We are working to ensure that incentives are in place and that our law promotes cryptocurrencies and blockchain and is thinking positively. We want to make sure that we are creating as many impartiality frameworks as possible from an educational point of view. We make it a holistic and comprehensive effort so that all citizens of our city have the opportunity to succeed and prosper in the economy that will inevitably occur in the future. I want

Leeor Shimron:

So you announced today with Softbank that they will devote $ 100 million to startups and tech companies to move to the city. Could you tell us a little more about the details around it?

Major Francis Suarez:

Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International, was in Miami, saw what I was doing and decided he wanted to be part of it. For an ecosystem to thrive, we need the talent we have, and we’ve been exporting talent for decades, but we also need capital. So this was the first kind of big investment that someone said, “Hey, we’re investing a lot of money to accelerate and expand the company here in the city of Miami.” There has never been such an announcement.

Leeor Shimron:

Let’s talk a little about COVID. COVID is a really great accelerator in my head. It has accelerated trends that are already in motion, especially in technology. How do you think the pandemic and the resulting remote economy have led to technological and workforce changes? And how did it help Miami in the process?

Major Francis Suarez:

Well, it definitely helped Miami. And sadly, it’s clear that this kind of tragedy is beneficial and catalytic in your city. But it was a combination of things. The first is that I have created a remote work environment where I can work wherever I want to live or where I want to live, not necessarily where I am. And it created that environment. I think the second part is that Miami and Florida were far less restrictive than the rest of the country. So, considering the weather and living expenses of other cities and places, we reach the limit. There is a straw that broke the camel’s back. And I think we’ve reached that point with other cities and the people of those cities’ 6th, 2nd, and 7th generations leaving. And I think that’s the biggest sign that there is a problem with the city.

Leeor Shimron:

As wealthier people from the west and northeast move here, current residents of the city may be concerned about gentrification. How can participants benefit from the transformation of the city?

Major Francis Suarez:

Well, I think gentrification is real. There is a renaissance in the city, so that’s what every city is working on. It’s not a Miami issue, it’s a national issue. And I think we are focusing on investing in affordable housing today in the city committee. Allocated $ 40 million for an affordable housing project. We take advantage of the first $ 10 million affordable housing project we’ve done in the last few years. There was a 20 to 1 multiplier effect. That said, a $ 10 million project earned $ 200 million and created 722 affordable homes.

So we have been very deliberate about building a home. We are now entering the field of education and want to ensure that all children have access to the broadband and digital tools they need to succeed in this modern economy. We also make sure that the curriculum reflects tomorrow’s work. I think it will be the most equal and fair in terms of opportunities for the people of our community.

Article author Rior Shimron filmed with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Leeor Shimron

Leeor Shimron:

Now let’s talk about Bitcoin and cryptography. You have publicly stated that the city should consider adding Bitcoin to its finances. How close is this to reality? And what are the steps required to achieve that?

Major Francis Suarez:

There are three things I generally want to do with Bitcoin and crypto. One is that we want our employees to be able to receive a certain percentage of their salary in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Second, I want to give residents the ability to pay taxes and fees in cryptocurrencies. And the third is to include Bitcoin as part of the city’s investment portfolio. The final goal is probably the most difficult of the three. This is no other than the fact that there are rules that must be followed regarding investment thresholds. So I have to analyze it and my agenda.

I recently posted a white paper on Satoshi on the city’s website, which was completely word-of-mouth. The white paper has 2.3 million impressions, which is amazing. Within the technology are subgroups of people who are Procrypt and Problockchain. This is a very robust network and it’s great. So for me, being at the forefront of this innovation as a city is exciting and I hope it will continue to evolve our city into a leader in the gig economy. And I think it will happen.

Leeor Shimron:

In the crypto industry, there is a concept called regulatory arbitrage. In this concept, a particular region or jurisdiction that is more favorable to the industry gains all talent and mind share. Is this the game you are playing in terms of attracting talent to Miami?

Major Francis Suarez:

100%. We’re doing that because we’re looking at states like Wyoming to make sure we have the most advanced cryptography. We are looking at the regulatory environment in New York. We want to make sure we believe we will win if everything is equal. So we just want to make the arena equal. We want no one to have an advantage over us, based on easily changeable laws.

Leeor Shimron:

Are you talking to Caitlin Long in Wyoming? Obviously, they were very active in encouraging securities law innovation and providing a safe harbor to encourage businesses to move there. Is it in your horizons for now?

Major Francis Suarez:

Absolutely, I think they were very aggressive because of their honor. Listen, if I live in Wyoming and say this in honor, you have to be creative to attract people. And I admire them. I commend them for being smart, open-minded, and ahead of anyone else. Well, it’s easy for me. I say this in every way. Come behind them and essentially copy what they are doing. And they say imitation is the best form of flattery, right? So for me it’s not about the author’s pride. I want to be equal with everyone. And unfortunately, it’s a highly competitive environment. But I respect what they are doing. I give them all the respect they deserve and all the praise for being a pioneer out there.

Leeor Shimron:

Do you see it as a competition in the United States and in other cities in the United States, or as an international competition with other countries?

Major Francis Suarez:

It’s global. The United States and every city in the world should be trying to grow its technology ecosystem. Especially if they care about their children and their grandchildren. I think one of the reasons we learned about technological innovation is that we were really the first generation of technology. We are the first generation with a personal computer. We are the first generation with high speed internet. By the way, I still have an AOL account, my email is still AOL. So we were the first generation to have it. Our kids are growing up with these tools. My iPhone probably has more computing power than the first manned spacecraft sent to the Moon. Anyone who understands and does not accept what is coming will be at their disadvantage and their children’s disadvantage.

Leeor Shimron:

You have been very vocal on Twitter and social media. How did adopting these new technologies help you send your message?

Major Francis Suarez:

Where is Miami Sand Hill Road? And I tell them, it’s Twitter. People get together and it’s a meeting place, inspiring them to facilitate much of the conversation. And the number of people who approached me and thanked me from different life paths was really exciting. I’m really satisfied. I feel like I’ve devoted my life to public services and made the right decision. So it was a lot of fun for me.

Leeor Shimron:

You mentioned the wonderful weather in Miami and how it is a great driving force for people moving here. However, there are clearly climate change issues, and I think we are worried about rising sea levels and worsening hurricane seasons. How do you plan to address these issues?

Major Francis Suarez:

Well, I think many of them are perceptual. For example, most people are unaware that New York has suffered more hurricanes than Miami in the last decade. That is part of it. The other part is that we are probably the most windy city on the planet. This building was built in the 1950s. All buildings currently in Miami have hurricane windows. So we are very wind resistant.

Our next challenge is to be as water resistant as wind resistant. We’ve probably done something that no city in America has ever done. It decided to tax ourselves and make a $ 200 million elastic bond. Use it systematically in a way that improves your infrastructure, leverages it with other state and federal resources, and creates Miami here forever.

There are no cities in the United States, and it is possible that no city in the world is devoting as much resources as we are. That’s why I was appointed chairman of the United States Conference of Mayors’ Environmental Committee. About the World Commission on Adaptation. I am actually a member of the Global Council and am currently Vice-Chair. As we took action, we gained a lot of fame as a government. We will announce our carbon trading plan on Earth Day this year. Also this year, taking into account rising sea levels, we are announcing the Rainwater Master Plan, a blueprint for building the Miami Forever Bond.

Leeor Shimron:

Thank you for your time and good luck on your mission.

Major Francis Suarez:

thank you very much. I appreciate it.

