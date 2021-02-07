Resident Evil Village, much larger than Resident Evil 7, reveals development





Resident Evil Village has more content.As producer Peter Fabiano reveals that it’s much larger than Resident Evil 7.

The game has been confirmed to be much larger than Resident Evil 7, so players can expect more content in Resident Evil Village. The Resident Evil series suffered a slump in Resident Evil 6, but the next entry returned the franchise to its roots in survival horror.

Resident Evil 7 star Ethan Winters sought out his missing wife. Unlike highly trained STARS crew members, Ethan was an ordinary man who had to survive a house full of bioengineered monsters. Resident Evil 7 focused on the survival horror and puzzle aspects of the early entries in the series. He is being tracked through a plantation abandoned by an enemy who could not be defeated with a gun.

Resident Evil Village will bring Ethan back a little more horror and players will spend more time with him on his latest adventures. Much longer than Resident Evil 7.

It’s just saying that the player is much bigger than what he experienced in Resident Evil VII: Resident Evil

According to the length of the beat, Resident Evil 7 takes about nine and a half hours to complete. Each individual DLC episode takes about an hour to complete. These numbers aren’t clear, especially if the player is trying to tackle the game on Madhouse difficulty. The 10 hour run time is still decent, especially for tense horror games that keep the player on the edge of the seat. The length is the time. I don’t know exactly how long Resident Evil Village will be, but it’s not difficult to extend the length of Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil Village returns to a Resident Evil 4-style approach with a focus on combat, weapon customization, and item creation. Resident Evil 4 merchants are back to stockpile ammo and weapons in Ethan. Those who enjoyed the survival horror aspect of Resident Evil 7 may be disappointed with this shift in focus, but recent trailers prove that Ethan is still far from his depth. The famous village is crawling with enemies and a giant woman who recently became famous on the Internet. Ethan may have better equipment to deal with the creatures of the night, but he is unlikely to slaughter the path to victory.

May 7, 2021, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Biohazard Village Hit Store.

