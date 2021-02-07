The next zombie map for Black Ops Cold War must be Chernobyl with a meltdown Easter egg





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was set in the 1980s and Zombie Mode takes advantage of it. The Dark Aether anomaly is widespread around the world, from Poland to Vietnam, but where will Weaver send the operator’s Ragtag team next? I put it in as the best place to go to Chernobyl.

If you live under a rock and don’t know what the Chernobyl accident was, a nuclear reactor in northern Ukraine exploded in 1986 and the area is radioactive to this day. It will last for hundreds more years. 1986 was around the time of the Black Ops Cold War. What if you step into this reactor, perhaps because the cause was actually the Dark Aether Portal?

Zombies have previously messed with real-life events in Black Ops 4, the last game to sport a map called the Sea of ​​Despair set on the Titanic, so suggesting an adventure into the Chernobyl reactor is not possible. Not completely. It can even present some interesting and unique gameplay elements.

For example, Moon, who returned to the original Black Ops, was deficient in oxygen and had to use spacesuits to survive. When I turned it on, this requirement was lost in some areas, but when I went out I still needed a spacesuit. Chernobyl can do something very similar. Although there are hazmat suits and Geiger counters. The closer you are to the actual reactor, the more you will beep. And without a suit? Well, damage will occur.

Not to mention that in a PhD. Flopper’s history of denying explosive damage, perhaps radiation, could come under a similar umbrella and could be a map to debut the perks. But to set foot in Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, we need a folklore reason. Poland, along with Die Maschine, was to investigate a secret Nazi bunker filled with revelations to the Dark Aether. Meanwhile, Vietnam with Firebase Z was to rescue Samantha Maxis. So why does Requiem go to Ukraine? Well, maybe they don’t.

Perhaps, like old zombies, we dive into new perspectives. This is the same as how it bounced between the future Richtofen and the past, and between the Victis crew. Maybe on a map like Chernobyl, looking through an Omega lens. Given that both sides already have their own set of operators for multiplayer and zombies, this isn’t too exaggerated and can add even more depth to that side of the story. The Soviet Union reports that the Chernobyl reactor exploded with testimony from workers in a dark purple portal tearing inside, so who do they send? Expert: Omega.

That’s why Chernobyl is perfect. Not only will you have the ripe opportunity for a brand new gameplay element to unwind in Black Ops with Moon, the fan’s favorite instant classic, still with tall Easter eggs, but it also offers the opportunity to elaborate on other things. Increasingly a faction in the story of zombies. There’s some insight into how the United States handles the harvest of zombies, dark ode portals, and other new and terrifying technologies, but what about Mother Russia, the former Soviet Union, and Omega?

Firebase Z has already elaborated on this, giving you insights from Omega scientists and military personnel on the memories you’ve extracted from your Easter eggs, and talking and dancing like a madman when you drink gas. Introducing Peck, a living NPC. It’s a confession, but what you can do with a Chernobyl-based map is much more detailed. In addition to this, here are some key tips for double agents working at Requiem in Intel’s games. Maybe Chernobyl is a map to reveal that person to the player, but not to Requiem and Weaver.

After all, why doesn’t Omega bring back the scientists who are gathering information across the pond? It’s not yet clear who this is-Carber, Strauss, and Gray are all running, so you might come across communications to help you by shutting down the portal that tears the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, And that alone will reveal who is working with Omega. Alternatively, Requiemsomehow may have access to Soviet plants and you are still playing from that side, but that … seems unlikely.

As for how Chernobyl works as a map, the actual layout of the facility allowed us to explore the plant itself and the surrounding area. This is a large scale, but very ascending and capable of radioactive dark ode monsters. Make some incredibly intriguing boss designs. Kino der Toten’s Nova Crawler fits perfectly into that setting and I could see it coming back. After all, the Russian Mangler of Gorodkurovi is back with the classic Hellhound, so why not pull it from another old map?

Then there is the opportunity for a mysterious weapon. I must admit that the idea that Chernobyl is a secret base doesn’t suit me. If it were just a random portal opened in a very unfortunate place, I think it would work much better-after all, Die Maschine, we know that they are randomly appearing all over the world. I know-so the mysterious weapons that integrate with that scenario will certainly be difficult, but there are still opportunities.

If you leave Chernobyl as it is instead of based in Chernobyl, you can see the Omega team bring their equipment and mysterious weapons. So why don’t you start with it? There is an urban legend. This is a kind of myth that has never been 100% confirmed: a helicopter descends over a nuclear reactor. Perhaps in the glorious twist of retcon in the real world, the helicopter was an omega, and when they crashed, a mysterious weapon was destroyed and its parts scattered. Then it’s simple enough-to make it, you need to find and put back all the pieces.

Doing so means that mysterious weapons can be literally anything. It is not bound to the map from which it came from and does not necessarily have to be tied to Chernobyl. In that case, something like a miracle weapon may come back. After all, it’s as classic as Reagan, and I haven’t seen the day in the Cold War zombies yet. Or maybe it’s a whole new thing they brought to fight what’s happening in Chernobyl. A battle of terrifying radioactive zombie monster bosses awaits them.

In any case, having a Call of Duty 1980s-based zombie mode without exploring Chernobyl and playing at real-life events will feel like a somewhat wasted opportunity. If Black Ops 4 somehow falls into a worm on the Titanic, why not try something a little darker, more morbid, and more storytelling?

