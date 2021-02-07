Google tests another 2020 review hidden in the YouTube Music account menu





Last December, Google began testing a new section of the YouTube Music app, “Your 2020 music journey.” This section shows the 2020 Year in Review playlist, which shows the top albums and stats related to listening to music for the year. However, Spotify’s competitors didn’t actually expose this feature to a wide range of users in December or January.

According to a 9to5Google report, the review feature for the year 2020 is finally being rolled out to more users. Unlike previous rollouts, instead of emailing users about playlists, Google now gives users the option to view the year of the review from the menu that appears when they tap the image in their account. Decided. It’s still unclear if this will be rolled out to all users around the world, or if most users will actually discover the feature from this location.

The main difference between the year of the review feature released in December and the current one is that some statistics have been reduced, such as the length of time you listened to music and the total number of tracks you listened to in 2020. However, the report shows that the interface is actually more responsive and interactive than the previous one that was rolled out. You should be able to see top songs, albums, playlists and artists on the New Year in Review rollout.

Google is lagging behind in deploying features such as time-synced lyrics already offered by competitors such as Apple Music and Spotify, but the app support forums are missing after the company unplugs Google Play Music. It’s full of complaints from users who are finding the features they are using. Users who have not migrated their Play Music data to YouTube Music must migrate it by the end of the month before Google can permanently delete that data.

