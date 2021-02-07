How Health Tech Innovations Will Successful Deployment of Covid-19 Vaccine





The deployment of the vaccine brought a short-lived sigh of relief. There was immediate doubt about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. This was then overshadowed by some healthcare professionals who refused to take it.

While currently in short supply worldwide, somehow thousands of doses are wasted at the same time. Manufacturing and distribution are slowing. Improper handling of vaccines threatens patient safety. In low-income countries, these obstacles are amplified.

Over 150 Covid-19 vaccines are under development and are highly expected to resolve these issues. Increasing the number of vaccines can solve the shortage, but it can add to the data management that is the root cause of many of these hurdles.

Age, demographics, underlying health issues, vaccine storage and transportation, wasted doses. Without successful tracking and transmission of this data, vaccine deployment will continue to stagnate.

It’s not just what you were managing. How to manage it.

Vaccines are considered safe and effective as long as they follow the guidelines. However, as we have seen, slight changes in temperature, timing control, or lack of due diligence and population data can waste thousands of vaccines and adversely affect patients.

Unfortunately, it does not adhere to temperature and timing controls. I saw the provider permitting the use of exposed or thawed vaccines even after the time limit had expired. Thousands of vaccine doses are wasted due to inadequate temperature control. Medical staff will extend the timing of administration and extend vaccine allocation beyond the requirements of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

All of these cases endanger public and patient safety as they significantly reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine when used.

This is not a new issue. WHO estimates that more than 50% of the vaccine will be discarded due to poor storage facilities, but it is still unclear how much waste of the Covid-19 vaccine is.

Vaccine safety is an element of deployment. The second, less-considered aspect is the product used to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine, which also needs to be tracked. Diluents are required for Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines. You need to use a specific needle size. The size of a particular syringe. Multiple ingredients and products that can affect a vaccine are just as important as the vaccine itself.

Vaccine Deployment Issues That Need Treatment In the short term, vaccine efficacy, continued safety and storage of vaccine doses, and effective distribution and administration should be tracked. But in the long run? Internationally share a reliable and accurate database with Healthtech to see who is vaccinated and require patients who receive the first dose of the vaccine to receive a second dose within the specified time period. You need to make sure that you do.

Manual tracking and recording of data relies on human integrity, which is not guaranteed. One wrong move and an adverse event can occur. I have lost my vaccination card. The second appointment of the dose has been missed. The cause behind the adverse event was unknown. These one-off events are becoming more common.

I need a scannable code. Unquestionable data recording. Real-time communication between different health authorities and systems at all levels in multiple countries. This has been seen to work with traceability apps that are supposed to protect healthcare professionals and limited PPEs that are flawed. Next, let’s see how to change the pattern.

In improving data access, accuracy and efficiency, health tech solutions actually change the way data is managed and used, ultimately saving Covid-19 vaccine deployment. Can you do it?

Replace inefficient practices with more effective technologies. The main advantage of technology for us is to make the process easier, faster and more accurate. AI and machine learning in particular are seen as useful tools for trend recognition and data capture.

Workflow automation tools allow manufacturers and healthcare facilities to eliminate manual processes that have proven to be inefficient and inefficient.

According to an independent study conducted by the CDC, the use of barcode scanning for data recording and communication can significantly improve vaccine recording accuracy compared to manual data entry. In contrast to one in nine manually entered records, one in 5000 records is missing or inaccurate when scanned.

Switching from manual to scanned data entry saves an average of 21 seconds per vaccine. These time savings may add more than 12 new vaccine reservations each week.

He described the vast amount of life-changing data associated with the deployment of vaccines that digitize and collate information for patients and healthcare providers. Healthtech solutions can be adopted by manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare facilities to monitor the storage and use of vaccines, diluents, and consumables.

The first batch of vaccines arrived in December. Smiley and proud hospital staff take pictures of open vaccine vials and share them on social media. As such, hundreds of doses are ruined. This happened in an American hospital as the excitement of the first vaccine swallowed us.

The application allows providers to easily provide product information (such as instruction manuals and emergency use authorizations), outline compliance procedures, and facilitate staff follow-up. Lack of guidance can lead to serious vaccine waste.

Digitized post-vaccination information (return date, dose received, etc.) reduces the risk of patients not returning to a second dose within the required time frame and keeps administrators informed of the success of the vaccine. .. All information is stored in a centralized location for use by other departments. That leads us to the last point …

Connect and use available databases to get the big picture

Vaccines are available in 195 countries with a variety of databases and healthcare systems. There are 13 FDA databases that contain information about medical recalls only, others about adverse events, and different states have different healthcare systems. And that’s only the United States.

Healthtech solutions help bring data from different healthcare, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and government agencies together in a centralized location. When properly managed, this data can be shared and used in a confidential and informative way.

The linked application allows healthcare facilities to record and track adverse events and medical recalls to improve patient safety at the Point of Care. However, the current communication gap between organizations means that providers do not have easy access to this important information at the time of care / management.

Healthtech companies can provide an easy and integrated way to present these recalls so that defective or expired vaccines are not used in patients. Key contacts between governments, manufacturers and healthcare providers can be established by improving communication and database accessibility.

There are countless types of databases and variables that you need to track and use.

Healthtech does work that humans cannot replace. Collect, track and automate data with unmatched speed and accuracy.

Photo: Pixtum, Getty Images

