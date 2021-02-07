The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 10 Rare Enemies





Breath of the Wild has invited longtime The Legend of Zelda fans to a large open world full of enemies. But which is the rarest?

One aspect of Breath of the Wild that many long-time Zelda fans found difficult to tackle was the lack of enemy diversity in their latest titles. There were many variations on common enemy types, but these are usually simple pallet exchanges where the bocoblin or moblin is not another monster, but does more damage and has a larger health bar. was.

That said, there are quite a few enemies on the Breath of the Wild roster, but many players won’t notice this because some of these enemies are so hard to find in the high rules. .. Not all enemies in the Breath of the Wild, whether mini-bosses or confined to a particular location, are Bokoblin, Moblin, or Octolock.

10 Yiga Footsoldier

The Iga clan is a link-side thorn for most of the Breath of the Wild, but they become even more annoying when they have to dig into their hideouts to find the stolen Thunder Helm. You can’t fight Ega’s Clanman in this hideout, but what Link can encounter in the wild can usually impersonate a spooky-looking traveler. These enemies do not appear very often at first, but they begin to appear more and more often as Master Koga is defeated and Ega begins to hold a much greater grudge against the hero.

9 Yiga Bladesman

Of all the IGA enemies who want to defeat the Link, IGA Blademan is the rarest and for good reason. These masters of blades are extremely deadly in wind cleavers and can pull out a link with just a few hits if you don’t wear enough armor. They can hit the link from a distance, just as the link swings the wind cleaver, so it’s almost imperative to learn how to dodge it out of the way and run the fullry rush as often as possible. ..

8 Starnox

The standard blue and red Hinox are fairly common given that they are minibosses, but the undead variety Stalnox is not easy to find. While some lurks in Hyrule Castle and defends the powerful Hyrule Shield, not many in the world of Hyrule give Link the opportunity to practice against them.

Stalnox is fairly well hidden in most places. Coupled with the fact that when the sun sets, it only becomes aggressive, this makes it very easy for them to evade by chance and simply pass by without realizing they are there at all.

7 Igneous rock ankle

The usual unusual stone tars are fairly common throughout the high rules, as links often stand on their backs and wake up accidentally. On the other hand, the igneous talus is a rare variety that is limited to the Eldin region and appears only around Death Mountain. This fiery hot tars cannot be climbed as easily as the stone varieties. You also need to use ice weapons and arrows to defeat them. However, the real challenge is to find one in the first place.

6 Frost Tals

Like Igneo Talus, Frost Talus tends to blend well with the environment and is very difficult to find. These taluses found in the frozen areas of the map, especially in the Tabansa area, have the opposite effect of igneous rock taluses, and you must use all types of fire damage to gain an edge. When he tries to climb them, they freeze the links hard. Players often do not notice that Frosttals is in front of them until they wake up and begin combat.

5 weather with robe

The Breath of the Wild has some wisloves that aren’t too hard to find, but Meteo Wizzrobe is another story. These variations use a much stronger meteo rod instead of a simple fire rod, but that’s not the only sleeve trick. They can also summon monsters to fight on their side and even change the weather to their advantage. It can be killed with a single blow with an ice weapon or arrow, but it will fight a lot before it collapses.

4 Thunder with robe

Like the Meteo Wizzrobe, the Thunder Wizzrobe is a more powerful variation of the Electric Wizzrobe that uses Thunderstorm Rod instead of a lightning rod. Meteo Wizzrobe has more aggressive boosts than weak opponents.

Not only are Thunder with robes hard to find, but their ability to change the weather can also be far more problematic than Meteor with robes. They cause thunderstorms in a blink of an eye, which can quickly change the course of the battle in their favor.

3 Blizz Robe

The final with robe variation is yet another variation of the original, this time a more powerful version of the ice with robe that uses blizzard rods instead of ice rods. Not only are these wisloves commonly found in the Hebra Mountains unusual, but they also tend to blend into the background, so players don’t even realize they’re there until it’s too late to avoid conflict. Like weak opponents and frosttals, they can easily defeat any firearm, but the ability to summon a snowstorm can make it difficult if the battle is too long.

2 Silver Liner

Of all the Breath of the Wild liners, nothing is more unusual in a standard playthrough than the silver variation. Seen only in a handful of places in the game, these enemies represent the greatest threat that Link may face when not in the main boss battle. With both ranged and powerful melee weapons, it’s very easy for a link to be destroyed in combat unless the player is ready for a long stretched battle. As the game progresses and the links gain more champion power, they will spawn more often, but they begin to be one of the hardest enemies to find.

1 Moldga

Simply put, the enemy most unlikely to be seen by players is the serpentine monster Moldoga, which digs a hole in the Gerd Valley. There are many other monsters everywhere in Hyrule, but Moldga can only fight in the Gerd Valley and will not appear anywhere else on the map. Coupled with the fact that there are only four Moldga in the valley at a time, this makes them the rarest enemy of the Breath of the Wild, except for the quest-specific battles with Mold King.

