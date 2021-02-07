Download Google Play Music Library or transfer to YouTube Music





At the beginning of December, the Google Play Music website and mobile app officially stopped working for all users around the world. This was the biggest milestone in the transition to YouTube Music, but there is one final step. Please transfer your Play Music Library to an alternative YouTube service or download it using Google Data Export by February 24th.

Transfer or download Play Music Library

If you visit music.google.com or the Android and iOS apps today, you will see the “Transfer to YouTube Music” prompt. This is the easiest way to switch from Play Music and includes upload purchases, playlists, stations, albums / songs stored in your library, likes / dislikes, and billing information.

Alternatively, you have the option to “manage your music” by deleting your music library and recommended history. The third option is to download the Play Music Library using Google Data Export.

Google Play Music Library tracks, playlists, radio stations, uploads, purchase lists, and play and search history.

Playlists, radio stations, and track information are provided in CSV format, but previous uploads and purchases on Google Play are available as MP3 files. You can choose to email the download link and save it to your local storage, or save it to Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, or Box. This allows you to save your audio locally or switch to another music app.

Play music transfer deadline

In August, Google said the ability to download or transfer Play Music Library will be available for some time after the app shuts down. Other parts of the Play Music Desktop Music Manager app, Play Music Store and Assistant Speaker integration will be gradually deprecated

On February 24, 2021, all data on Google Play Music will be deleted. This includes uploads, purchases, and all music libraries added from Google Play Music. After this date, there is no way to recover it.

According to Google’s original timeline, the deadline was supposed to be December 31, 2020, but a few more weeks were offered. At the beginning of February, Google notified (by email) three weeks in advance that it will automatically delete all Play Music user data on Wednesday, February 24th.

In the message, Google identifies the users who have already transferred to YouTube Music and “provides the option to transfer again. [their] If they make changes to GPM, the music library is up to date.

If you want to download your Google Play Music library and data, you can download them using Google Takeout before February 24, 2021.

Updated at the final deadline

