Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake-S Continues Single-Thread SmackDown With Leaked Benchmark





Intel officially announced the following Rocket Lake-S families at the virtual CES 2021 keynote last month, but these processors have leaked to the Internet in the last few months. All the leaks seem to indicate that Intel is trying to steal the single-threaded performance crown from AMD’s powerful Zen 3 processor in the Ryzen 5000 lineup. Combining ultra-fast clock speeds with XL-sized IPCs gives you a fairly intense Geekbench score hidden in the benchmark’s online database.

According to two consecutive runs, the top-end Core i9-11900K with eight cores and a maximum boost clock speed of 5.3GHz topped 1,900 in the Geekbench 5 single-threaded benchmark. We took full advantage of the Ryzen 7 5800X in last month’s Power Curve Optimizer Guide and are pleased to see that the processor reached 1,720 in the same test. This means that at least in that test, Intel is regaining its single-threaded performance crown. The test pair shared 32GB of DDR4-3600 memory (same as the Ryzen test platform) with the same gigabyte Z490AORUS master motherboard. This brings the CPU to about the same level.

Impressively, Intel’s processors also achieved a multithreaded score of nearly 11,000. The Core i9-11900K test machine clearly reaches 10,994 in one of these two runs, and is suitable for speeding up 5.77 times the single thread score. This is inferior to the eight cores in a processor pack, but modern processors do not have to stay within the heat and power budget, so it is very common to run cores at low speed with multithreaded loads. is. For reference, overclocked Ryzen hit 10,087 in that test. That is, Intel has an advantage of about 10% on single-threaded Geekbench, but has a slightly smaller 8.99% lead on AMD in multithreaded testing.

All of the Geekbench tests have been confirmed to have been seen in other leaks on the Core i9-11900K. Last weekend, Intel’s unreleased CPUs soared to the forefront of the pack and found some super-high numbers on CPUMark and PassMark. Of course, it looks like you’re looking at the leaked Rocket Lake-S benchmark forever, but the release is imminent. It will be known in March whether Intel’s promised 19% IPC boost will go beyond synthetic benchmarks to the real world. Please look forward to the latest information.

