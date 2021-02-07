Fortnite Season 5 Weekly 10XP Coin Location





Players will be able to find 10 new XP coins, worth a total of 68,600 XP, in the 10th week of Fortnite Season 5. Most of them correspond to weekly challenge locations.

Players looking for a quick way to boost their Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass can plan to collect XP coins hidden around the map. Fortnite players can usually earn XP simply by playing a match and completing rare, epic, and legendary challenges, but collecting XP coins is the fastest and easiest way. There are 10 new coins that players can find in the 10th week, for a total of 68,600 XP. Each coin has a distinctive function. Gold coins are the most valuable, and purple is broken down into pieces when touched and needs to be collected quickly. Blue cans Found only in various bodies of water, greens are the most common and often open and easy to find.

In the 10th week of Fortnite Season 5, players will find 1 Gold XP coin worth 15,000 XP, 2 Purple XP coins worth 10,300 XP, 3 Blue XP coins worth 6,500 XP and 4 Green XP coins respectively. I can. 5,000 XP each. Looking for these coins compared to other ways to earn XP is an easy way to earn a little more XP in the season. Many of the 10th week XP coins are also near certain places where players have to go to complete their weekly epic challenges, allowing them to knock out several goals and win XP bundles at once. I will. Here’s where to find all the XP coins for the 10th week of Fortnite Season 5.

10XP coin location for Fortnite Season 5 every week from @amrsatrio

During the 10th week, XP coins are scattered throughout the map. The map above, created by @amrsatrio on Twitter, shows all the approximate XP coin locations for the 10th week. A detailed description is given below.

gold

Purple

Southwest of Pleasant Park, northwest of the red steel bridge, north of Lake Lazy, just southeast of the desert biome.

blue

Rivers under the Weeping Woods Bridge, north and west of the map label. In the mouth of a shark in a sharky shell. In the river under the blue steel bridge north of the desert biome, east of Lake Lazy, and southeast. A rugged cliff.

Green

A lonely shed balcony on the southeastern corner of Sproad Island, northwest of Craggie Cliff. Inside a broken shipping container outside the pizza pit, the northeast corner of the desert biome. On a hill between several trees on the eastern coast of retail. line. Under a rocky cliff on the southeastern side of Lake Lazy.

Some of the 10th week coins are near the location of the weekly Epic Challenge. One of the Week 10 Challenges sends players to Lazy Lake and the other to Pleasant Park. Players can find one of the Green XP coins, one of the Blue XP coins, and one of the Purple XP coins near Lazy Lake. You can also find purple coins near Pleasant Park. Players also need to look for consumables. Consumables are commonly found in Weeping Woods. Here, players have easy access to Blue XP Coins and Gold XP Coins.

If possible, we recommend doing XP coin hunting in team rumble mode. It tends to be quiet and gives the player the time needed to find the coin without being fired.

Fortnite is available for Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S.

