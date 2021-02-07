The United States administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine





Wells Fargo: These two strains can rise by at least 30%

After the January sale ended, the first week of February trading saw the stock market firmly return to bull mode. The market responded favorably to the Democratic Party’s decision to move forward with up-to-date job data and a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, ending the week with all three key indices at or near record highs. So where is the next market heading? Investment firm Wells Fargo anticipates a long-term rise in the equity market. Scott Len, Senior Global Equity Strategist at Wells Fargos, is looking to the future. Responding to expectations for a meaningful backlash from last year’s pandemic contraction was a factor discussed in the past and I believe it will continue. This year’s driver. Positive vaccine news, the Federal Reserve Board’s pursuit of monetary easing, and expected additional government stimulus all helped the stock market … Against this background, Wells Fargo Analysts hit the table with two stocks, pointing out that each could at least soar, 30% next year. After running the two in the TipRanks database, I found that the rest of the street also stood straight in Bullcamp. The Guild Holdings (GHLD) stock market may get more headlines, but real estate is where most Americans hold their wealth. When a real estate company goes public, the two markets intersect. Guild Holdings is a mortgage company that creates, sells and services mortgages in the US mortgage sector. The company has a footstep in most states and operates through retail and word-of-mouth channels. The San Diego-based company held an IPO in late October last year. The opening was only reasonably successful, with inventory held at or near $ 15, below the planned $ 17. Guild Holdings sold 6.5 million shares, which was below the expected 8.5 million shares. The IPO has raised $ 97.5 million and the company is repeatedly overweighting GHLD at its current market capitalization. $ 972.6 million. Looking to the future, Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fundetti believes the company is in a good position to profit in the current climate. “Despite rising interest rates, management is confident that the business model should be maintained relatively well given the buying / retail direction. There are also opportunities to fill the branch’s footprint in areas such as the northeast. Annual interest rates have shifted investor sentiment even more negatively for originators, “said analysts. In this environment, Fundetti takes on his bullish stake as he continues to “prioritize value and buy mkt exposure.” In line with these comments, Fundetti has rated GHLD as overweight (ie buy), and his $ 22 price target shows potential for 36% upswing over the next year. (Click here to see Fandettis achievements) Similarly, the rest of the street is on board. The four buys and one hold assigned over the last three months are the consensus of strong buy analysts. The stock is priced at $ 16.21 and the average price target of $ 19.30 means a 19% increase over the year. (See TipRanks GHLD Inventory Analysis) PDC Energy (PDCE) Next, PDC Energy is a hydrocarbon producer based in Denver, Colorado. The company operates in its hometown of the Wattenberg Oilfield and the Delaware Basin of the Texas Permian Oil Layer. PDC produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through an aggressive horizontal drilling program. PDC’s revenue fell in the first quarter and fell further in the second quarter, but the top line moved in the right direction in the third quarter. The company generated $ 303 million in the quarter and adjusted earnings of $ 1.04 per share. The company is expected to generate 92 cents per share for its fourth quarter report scheduled for the end of February. In some additional positive indicators, PDC produced a total of 192,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, for a total of 17.7 million Boe. The company generated net cash from its $ 280 million operating activities and saw $ 225 million in free cash flow. In the third quarter, PDC was able to repay $ 215 million worth of debt. Analyst Thomas Hughes is impressed with the company’s free cash flow and future production potential in a memo about Wells Fargo’s stock. The FCF generation will bring absolute debt below $ 1.5 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2009 for each model. Shareholder returns (first buyback) are important because they are based on this outcome. While the FCF CO regulatory risk is increasing, Hughes writes that PDCE has been successful in building permits and DUC backlogs for future development. To this end, Hughes values ​​the stock as overweight (ie buy), and the $ 33 price target is confident that it will rise by 30% over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Hughes’ performance) All analysts rarely agree on shares, so be careful if that happens. PDCE’s Strong Buy Consensus Assessment is based on a unanimous 10 Buy. The average price target of $ 27.90 for the stock price is 10%, suggesting a change from the current stock price of $ 25.35. (See TipRanks PDCE Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. Please give me. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

