Mars February 18, 2020 Patience to land on Mars Rover ISS new power source





The latest events around NASA

Video above: The space station’s new power supply for the second Green Run Hotfire test, and another big boost to the Space Launch System rocket, is this week’s story at NASA.

New power supply for the space station

On February 1, Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover completed a 5 hour 20 minute EVA outside the International Space Station, replacing batteries in the solar array and upgrading the external cameras on some stations.

Extravehicular activity concludes a four-year effort to replace aging nickel-metal hydride batteries with new lithium-ion batteries.

Two additional EVAs planned for the near future will focus on the work required to install the new solar array. This will increase the existing power supply of the station.

For the second Green Run Hot Fire Test

NASA aims to conduct a second Green Run Hotfire test on the Space Launch System or SLS Rocket Core Stage in the week of February 21 using the B-2 test stand at the Stennis Space Center. .. The exact date of the test will be set after the test preparation review. The hot fire is the last of a series of eight tests to ensure that the core stage is ready for Artemis I, and the first unmanned mission around the Moon and on the SLS and Orion spacecraft.

Another big boost for SLS

Meanwhile, engineers are busy moving the SLS twin solid rocket boosters to the Kennedy Space Center’s mobile launcher. Boosters help power the rocket during the Artemis I launch phase. Following the final green run test at Stennis, the core stage will be shipped to Kennedy and integrated with boosters, the Orion spacecraft and other hardware in preparation for Artemis I. Mission.

The Crew 2 release date

NASA and SpaceX are targeting the launch of Crew 2, the second crew rotation mission to the International Space Station on US rockets and spacecraft from the United States by April 20. The crew includes Shane Kimbro and Megan MacArthur, Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Thomas Pesche of the European Space Agency. This will be the first mission to fly two international partner crew members as part of the Commercial Crew Program.

Psychic missions pass important milestones

Our psychic mission is in the final stages of operation before its launch scheduled for August 2022. The mission studies metal-rich asteroids that orbit the Sun in the major asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. I believed that this asteroid could be the heart of an early planet that lost its outer layer. Exploring asteroids can provide valuable insights into how the Earth and other planets were formed.

Mars 2020 Tech returns home

Our Mars 2020 Perseveran Rover will land on the Red Planet on February 18th. However, the technology to land with it has already been successful on the earth. For example, the technology used in the drills that Rover uses to collect samples of Martian soil helps geologists study our home planet. Space-grade circuits in the lander’s camera system have revolutionized the manufacture of printed circuit boards. Lasers used to identify organic matter and minerals can also revolutionize the way infectious diseases are treated and wastewater is cleaned. For more information on how NASA brings space technology to Earth, visit spinoff.nasa.gov. For more information on patience, see mars.nasa.gov / mars2020.

In memory of Millie Hughes Fulford

NASA remembers research scientist Millie Hughes Fulford, who became the first female payload specialist selected by NASA in June 1983. In 1991, she boarded the Space Shuttle Columbia on STS-40, the first Spacelab mission dedicated to biomedical research. The nine-day mission returned more medical data than previous NASA missions on the first NASA mission with three women on the crew. Millie Hughes Fulford was 75 years old.

What happened this week @NASA

