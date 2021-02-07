Ford is partnering with Google to increase vehicle connectivity | Northwest Indiana Business Headlines





Duneland Deli Station offers both hot and cold sandwiches at 1050 Broadway, Suite 2.

The Quick Serve Subshop offers sandwiches such as Italian, oven-baked turkey, beef pastrami, Italian beef, pulled pork and meatballs. Side dishes such as salads, soups and macaroni and cheese are also available.

The owner, Michael Griffiths, worked in a chain sub-shop and decided to start his own business after retiring as a mechanic.

The restaurant in the old factory building offers both meals and transfers.

“We are conveniently located at the western end of the town,” he said. “We serve the people of the town more than we do when we are on Indian Boundary Road and serve tourists.”

Griffith spent 10 months refurbishing spaces previously owned by Vals Pizza, gun shops, and several other companies. He did everything but plumbing and electricity, creating a railroad-like atmosphere.

“I’m not interested in trains, but it’s hard to avoid trains when I live in Chesterton,” he said.

The restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches, including top-selling Italian beef and new Cuban sandwiches called Havana Express. The soup includes broccoli cheddar, chili, cooked vegetables and the best-selling chicken dumplings.

“We’re basically a separate sandwich shop. I was worried about opening in the middle of COVID-19, but the community was supportive and surprisingly busy here,” he said.

We recently added a dessert containing gelato from Michigan.

“We started with something pretty basic for a pandemic, but we’ve added signature-style sandwiches like pulled pork,” he said. “We make everything fresh. We slice the meat fresh every day. We slice the pickles fresh. Everything is sliced ​​fresh.”

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant can accommodate up to 40 people, but with a focus on takeaway. Eventually we plan to offer deliveries through a third party vendor, but we couldn’t find anyone to handle the deliveries during the pandemic.

“We just want to keep trying to get better,” he said. “I missed servicing the general public and interacting with people every day. I’m definitely back on it. We seem to be along the subway and Jimmy John’s lines, Take it to another level. “

For more information, call 219-265-1293 or search for a store on Facebook.

