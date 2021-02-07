Need to worry about digital literacy on the Canadian Board of Directors?





New features made possible by advances in technology have enabled organizations in every function, industry, and region of the world to take their business seriously and understand the impact of these significant changes on their organizations. Even industry veterans who have participated in previous technological revolutions, such as the advent of the PC, the dawn of the Internet era, and the move to mobility and the cloud, change computing brought about by IoT, AI, machine learning, robotics, social media, and quantum. Etc. can be very difficult.

The world is witnessing the creation of new business models, intensifying competition, restructuring of hierarchies, new rules of conduct, stakeholder redefinition, and sometimes the recognition that a whole new purpose for an organization is needed to survive. ..

There are many of these.

And the scale and speed of technological change is still in its infancy.

What we haven’t seen enough yet is the adaptation to the organizational structure needed to navigate these turbulent oceans. This is especially true for governance at the Canadian board level, at least. According to a November 2020 survey, only 7% of Canada’s top 100 TSX listed companies have a technology background. Fifty percent of these companies have no directors with technical experience.

Over the last 15 years, legislation has been enacted in the technology sector, including many rules on privacy and data use protection such as PII / PCI, PIPEDA, GDPR, and the need for care and vigilance under the Cyber ​​Security Charter. Surprisingly, if technology-driven risk is one of the most difficult problems facing organizations today, the need for technical or digital capabilities at the board level from regulators and exchanges. There was no suggestion about.

Historically, the role of the board has been to provide leadership team oversight, foresight and insight in implementing strategic and business plans and commitments to shareholders. Their responsibility is to ensure the sustainability of the organization for the benefit of current and future stakeholders. They are to contribute to, approve, resource and monitor the company’s strategic initiatives.

In the case of Canada, these accountability face two scenarios based on a shortage of technically experienced directors. The board approves the digital strategy and future direction of the company from its weaknesses or does not consider the issue at all. Neither situation is good for Canadian companies.

When technology discussions take place on the board, they usually focus on cybersecurity or a significant enterprise-wide project in progress. They tend not to be strategic or positive and are often held only within subcommittee sessions. These discussions are important, but they are very attractive, leveraging powerful computing capabilities to rebuild for the future, overtake competitors, dominate your space, grow like a start-up, and be very attractive. You may miss the most fascinating aspects of today’s technological advances. Talented people to join the team. This is an exciting, innovative and compelling aspect of digital destruction, which can be the difference between sustainable market leadership in the industry and the long-term destruction of corporate value.

Most business gurus connect innovation to competitiveness and competitiveness to the long-term sustainability of an organization. It turns out that building an innovative organization is almost impossible without leadership and the support and approval of the board of directors. Given the lack of digital literacy among the directors of Canadian companies, who can defend such catalytic changes among board members and leadership teams?

Top Canadian companies risk being late

According to statistics from the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the world’s think tanks, Canada’s competitiveness and innovation rankings range from 14 to 17, a slight decline in recent years.

According to a 2019 MIT Sloan CISR research report, 24% of the top 1233 companies on the New York Stock Exchange / NASD have a digitally savvy board defined as having at least three directors with a tech background. Was there. Only 8% of Canada’s top 100 TSX companies have three or more tech-experienced directors on their boards. Already a strong American company looks more prepared to face the digital future with more experienced guides than Canada’s top companies.

According to the same MIT study, digitally savvy boards perform significantly better on four key financial indicators: revenue growth, return on total assets, market capitalization and profit margins. did. This is good reason for companies to change their board structure towards digital literacy.

The world is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country and industry are aiming for a better recovery. ” I used it for. In the future, it will be an excellent and best position. And they think their market is global and greatly expand the competitive environment.

Money and talent move to the kindest environment. Companies that can’t articulate an exciting vision for the future can’t attract and retain people with the skills and abilities needed to embark on a journey of change.

To drive innovation and creativity within your organization, we recommend that you start your digital transformation with a board of directors. Governance restructuring and reforms should take place so that technology discussions are as important as financial results reviews. At this point in history, Id argues that technology reviews are even more important.

It’s not easy, but you need to get started now. To become a more modern and digitally savvy board, we recommend the following three steps:

Add an experienced director of technology. Engaged in technology education for the entire board and goes beyond cybersecurity. Make digital discussions a permanent agenda with a series of high-value reports for regular visualization of digital performance and compliance.

Some responsibility for the lack of board involvement lies with the IT leadership itself, who must support the board more actively. CIOs / CDOs need to take the lead in opening dialogue by providing insights and recommendations on digital strategies and new technologies that present opportunities and challenges. These executives may not be aware of the complexity of technology, but may read headlines or ask concerns or questions about what they are seeing.

So do you need to worry about the digital literacy of the Canadian Board of Directors? Yes, it should be.

But it doesn’t have to stay that way. As a leader in the technology industry, become a bridge of digital capabilities at the board level to improve Canada’s competitiveness and innovation performance on the world stage.

I would like to hear from IT leaders and industry executives about their experience on the board. Do you think you are fully involved with the board and leadership team? Do they have enough information to guide the development and execution of your organization’s digital strategy? Your insights and experience will help other IT leaders build a bridge to a digitally competent governance structure. Thank you.

IT World Canada, Chief Content Officer, Jim Love

