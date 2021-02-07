Google will discontinue user tracking cookies, US news and top stories.





San Francisco Google allows Internet giants to serve personalized ads, but breaks away from the user tracking “cookies” that are causing the hackle of privacy advocates.

Last month, it released test results showing an alternative to long-standing tracking practices, claiming that it would improve online privacy and allow advertisers to serve relevant messages.

“This approach effectively hides individuals” in the crowd “and uses processing on their devices to keep their web history private on their browsers,” said Chetna Bindra, Google’s product manager. , I explained in the announcement of a system called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC).

“The results show that FLoC can provide an effective alternative signal for third-party cookies when it comes to generating an interest-based audience.”

Google plans to begin testing the FLoC approach with advertisers using the Chrome browser this year. “Advertising is essential to keeping the web open to everyone, but if privacy practices don’t keep up with changing expectations, the web ecosystem is at risk,” says Bindra.

Google has a lot of incentives for change. This has been hit by critics of user privacy, and growing fear of cookie tracking is driving support for Internet rights law.

Some types of cookies (text files that are stored when a user visits a website) are useful for logging in to frequently visited sites. Anyone who visits the registration page online and automatically fills in their name and address as needed has a thank-you cookie.

However, other types of cookies are considered malicious by some.

“Third-party cookies are a privacy nightmare,” said Bennett Cyphers, an engineer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “No one needs to know what they’ve done so far just to serve ads.”

Browsers Safari and Firefox have abolished third-party cookies, but Chrome, the world’s most popular browser, still uses them. Chrome accounted for 63% of the global browser market last year.

Ciphers and others are the kind of type that Google uses to group Internet users using secret formulas and target marketing messages without knowing exactly who they are. I’m worried about giving a “cohort” badge.

“There’s a machine learning black box that takes everything you’ve done in your browser and spits out labels that indicate you’re this kind of person. Advertisers decipher the meaning of those labels. “Ciphers said.

Business coalition marketers for the open web are campaigning against the move of the Google cohort, questioning its effectiveness and pushing more advertisers into its “walled garden”. Insist.

“Google’s proposal is bad for independent media owners, independent advertising technology, and marketers,” said Union Director James Rosewell.

French media agency

