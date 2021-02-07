Google, Facebook and Amazon are hostile to web inventor data schemes





There have been many changes since the World Wide Web was born 30 years ago. USA Today

The Internet today is not like the World Wide Web that Sir Tim Berners-Lee envisioned when he invented it in 1989.

While it continues to be a place where people can freely exchange ideas, individuals and groups are losing the sense of empowerment to the few giant monopolies and countries trying to collect personal data.

“Once the platform becomes dominant, we will be able to collect more data,” said Pieter Verdegem, senior lecturer at the University of Westminster’s School of Media and Communication. “That’s what we see all over the world, explaining why we have so-called GAFAM Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft in the US and so-called BAT Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent in China.”

“The next wave is about artificial intelligence,” Verdegem said. “Companies and governments use all this data to train algorithms and devise deeper learning models. (Russian President) As Vladimirputin once said, artificial intelligence officers dominate the world. Will do. “

But Berners-Lee and his business partner John Bruce have come up with alternatives to counter this integration of power.

World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee will be attending the 2017 World Wide Web 30th Anniversary event at CERN in Mey-Rin, near Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini, AFP / Getty Images)

They launched Inrupt.com, a startup that allows consumers, not businesses, to manage their data, store it in pods, and move it wherever they want.

This means that Facebook, Google, or other big tech companies will not be able to extract personal photos, comments, or purchase history without asking questions. All of this is stored in pods, allowing individuals to share information with the company as needed.

“We have a mission to change the way the web works and make it a better place for all of us,” Berners-Lee said in a November YouTube video of Technology Intelligence Live. “This is an intermediate fix to restore the value of the empowerment of individuals and groups that the Internet once had and appeared to have lost.”

Berners-Lee explained that while teaching at MIT, he came up with an open source web-based protocol for the new company. This is called Solid and anyone can share information with others. You don’t have to use the same app.

“This is the opposite of how you build your app,” Berners-Lee said. “You don’t have to pass the data, and the data will be permanently locked to the app.”

With Solid, individuals control data rather than platforms like Facebook.

So far, Inrupt’s biggest deal has been with government agencies and large corporations. Sign a contract with the UK National Health System to put your health data in a pod so that when someone comes to the hospital, all your health history will be displayed together.

We also do business with the BBC to serve viewers in smarter ways and the Belgian Government of Flanders.

Verdegem, who recently wrote about Inrupt in the Conversation, said his main criticism of the company was that personal data wasn’t very valuable. Data is really valuable to companies like Google and Facebook only as a whole.

But that may not be the way to look at the data anyway, Verdegemsaid. It should be considered to be owned by society, not by individuals or businesses.

He pointed out pilot projects in Amsterdam and Barcelona, ​​Spain. This allows citizens to decide whether to provide data to open source developers to improve mobility services or to companies such as Uber and Google. ..

“Governments and communities are beginning to realize that Big Tech’s data-driven digital domination is unhealthy for society,” Badegem said in an article.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/02/07/google-facebook-amazon-web-inventor-data-scheme-tim-berners-lee/4427217001/

