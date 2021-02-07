Sapphire watch secures JORN’s defense investment





To improve the performance of Australia’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), the government has signed a $ 4.8 million contract with BAE Systems Australia and CryoClock to develop ultra-precision sapphire watch technology.

“Sapphire watches are more accurate than currently available commercial timing systems,” said Defense Minister Linda Reynolds. “When used within a radar system like JORN, it improves detection performance across the northern Australian approach. There is a possibility of causing it.

CryoClocks’ state-of-the-art technology can be used in areas other than defense, such as communications, advanced computing, and scientific research.

Last week, when I visited the OzGrav-UWA Center in Jinjin, Western Australia, I was able to meet Professor Emeritus David Blair, an Australian physicist who invented the first sapphire watch in 1984.

It is fascinating that this highly precise watch, designed to improve watches, radar and measurement systems, could be used in radar systems such as JORN.

JORN is an important strategic defense-wide surveillance system that investigates the approach of Australia’s northern sky and sea to a range of 3000 km.

There are three radar sites in Longreach (Queensland), Rabaton (WA) and Alice Springs (NT), remotely controlled from SA’s RAAF-based Edinburgh.

If successful, subsequent work is expected under the Defenses Air 2025 Phase 6 Upgrade Project, which is expected to have production and integration contracts to incorporate the technology into JORN, “said Minister Reynolds.

Defense investments in this technology will take place at the same time that CryoClocks moves to South Australia’s High-Tech Innovation District at LOT14 alongside the Australian Space Agency and some of Australia’s state-of-the-art companies.

