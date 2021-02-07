Best iPhone Features for iOS 14.4: 17 Features You Use Every Day





iOS 14 changes the home screen of the iPhone.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Apple continues to update the iOS 14 software for the iPhone ($ 900 on Boost Mobile), adding valuable new features. Most recently, Apple released iOS 14.4, adding new workouts to Fitness Plus for Apple Watchowners. It also included a new Unity Watch Face to celebrate Black History Month. The update also included a set of security fixes for aggressively exploited vulnerabilities. Wow.

This update follows the addition of Apple Pro Raw photos to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. These new features add to the list of already impressive features Apple has brought to mobile devices with the release of iOS 14 in September.

All apple

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

For example, you can personalize your iPhone home screen by creating a custom app icon and placing new widgets wherever you like. Also, the new Scribble feature in the iPad update allows you to write to any text field using the Apple Pencil ($ 125 on Amazon), and your tablet will always convert it to text instead of pulling it up. .. And that’s just the beginning.

Here are some of the best tips and tricks we’ve found on iOS 14 and iPad OS 14. This post is updated frequently, so check out some even better tips.

Read more: How to install iOS 14 and iPad OS 14

App Library is a new app drawer for iPhone.

Jason Cipriani / CNET1.Check out the new home screen features

The iPhone has an app drawer-like feature called the App Library. It acts as a warehouse to store all apps that you don’t use on a regular basis. You can access the app library by swiping the screen from right to left past all current home screens. Another first feature of the iPhone is the ability to place widgets on the home screen. Apple has provided developers with tools to create new style widgets that will make Android friends jealous. This section details the changes to the home screen.

2. Create a custom smart stack widget

Speaking of widgets, you’re not tied to Apple’s selection of SmartStack widgets. You can create your own stack of widgets using the same techniques you use to create app folders. Seriously, it takes more time to decide which widgets you can include than to create it.

Stack the widgets until you are satisfied.

Animated image by Jason Cipriani / CNET 3. Create your own app icon

Apple has also added new features to the Shortcuts app. The most popular addition is the ability to create your own app icon and completely customize the look of your phone. So instead of the Apple Mail app icon, you can download a cute cat photo or an icon to replace with the Gmail icon and use it to launch the app. This process is a bit tedious, but if you need a different home screen, it’s worth the time.

Custom icons are all the rage right now.

CNET 4. Thanks to App Clips, you can use it without installing the app

Think of an app clip as a miniature app that shows only some of what you can do across the app. For example, Yelp App Clip can only display business hours and menus for a particular restaurant. Would you like to give it a try? Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone, search for Panera Bread, tap a location,[OrderFood]Choose. It’s pretty cool, isn’t it? After using the app clip, you can access it again in the app library in the recently added folder.

iOS 14.3 provides support for Pro Raw photos on iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. When ProRaw is enabled, a new one will appear in the upper right corner of the native camera app.[RAW]A button is displayed.

Patrick Holland / CNET 5. iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max can take raw photos

This is certainly a feature for photo enthusiasts, but we hope it will arouse the curiosity of anyone who wants to take advantage of the iPhone camera a bit more. With the release of iOS 14.3, Apple’s Pro Raw photo format has been added. This allows you to take a photo using the “raw” photo format and make changes without degrading the image, as you would when converting a photo to JPG (standard). For Apple’s camera app).

For more information and instructions on where to find new settings, see the full ProRaw guide.

Apple’s Fitness Plus app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Exercise at home with Vanessa Hand Orellana / CNET 6. Fitness Plus

Now is the time to exercise at home, as the gym is closed or running with limited capacity. Apple’s Fitness Plus service is built directly into iPhones, iPads ($ 273 on Amazon), and Apple TVs ($ 180 on BestBuy) to track workouts using the Apple Watch. Guided video workouts are released weekly with options for different fitness levels. Read Hands-on for the new service and then explain everything you need to set up.

Read more: How Apple’s Fitness Plus solves the problem of browsing Netflix forever

You can view details for each session, including a preview of the songs included.

Jason Cipriani / CNET 7.Time to take a walk

Speaking of Fitness Plus, iOS 14.4 and WatchOS 7.3 have added a new workout called Time to Walk. Apple tells a story that is intended to inspire you with a virtual walk celebrity intertwined with your personal musical choices. You need to install the update before you can use your watch and smartphone. Here’s how to set up and use a new workout:

8. Picture-in-picture is now available on iPhone

You no longer have to decide whether to watch the Twitch stream or Reddit on your iPhone. In iOS 14, Apple has added picture-in-picture mode to the iPhone, so you can do both at the same time. The iPad has had this feature for several years, so it’s nice to see the iPhone also have this feature. To start watching a video, just quit the app, go back to your home screen and trigger PiP. Some apps, like YouTube, do not support this feature.[設定]>[一般]>[ピクチャーインピクチャー]Go to to see a list of all the apps installed on your phone that support it. Read more about picture-in-picture to get a better understanding of when and where it works.

Picture-in-picture is very useful.

Scar Gutirrez / CNET 9.App removal can be confusing now

With the addition of the app library, additional steps have been added when removing apps from your phone. For many years of iPhone users, it’s not easy at all. But don’t be too confused. I will explain the new procedure.

10. Discard Apple Mail and Safari

Apple added the ability to remove its own apps from the iPhone a few years ago, but couldn’t set apps like Gmail or Outlook as the default mobile app. It’s possible now, but Apple limits this new feature to email and web browsers only. Just tap a few times to make changes and you’ll never have to deal with Apple apps again.

Sure, you can set some default apps on iOS14.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET 11. AirPods Pro has new audio features

The iPhone and iPad are not the only devices that have undergone major updates. Apple’s AirPods Pro also has a small firmware update that adds a new feature called Spatial Audio. Of course, you must be using an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 to use this feature. When both devices are updated, whenever you’re watching a video, the sound follows your head movements and adjusts each time you twist or turn. David Carnoy of CNET described this as a “budless experience.” And he is not wrong.

12. iPad looks more like a Mac than ever before

iPadOS 14 includes several new features and extensions that make the interface look and behave like a Mac. Or is it the Mac that is starting to look like an iPad with MacOS Big Sur? In any case, you’ll want to learn as much as you can about the new iPad features of iPad OS 14.

Can’t find the emoji you need? Search for it.

Jason Cipriani / CNET 13.Hidden features are the best features

Keep in mind that iOS 14 has some hidden features that do really amazing things. For example, with the new back tap feature, you can tap the back of your smartphone a couple of times to trigger tasks such as taking screenshots or launching apps. So far we have found a total of 9 hidden features that are worth sharing. We will continue to add it to the list.

14. New privacy features

Keeping information private is one of Apple’s key marketing points, and iOS 14 goes even further to keep it private. There are new location sharing settings that limit whether the app displays the exact location or the more general area. There’s also a new notification dot that tells you that the app is using your phone’s camera or microphone, giving you more control over the photos the app can access. Check out all the new privacy features and how to use them.

If you don’t need it, you don’t need to tell the app exactly where you are.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET15.New camera trick

The camera app has some subtle but important new features. For example, when taking pictures at night, there is a new guide that reminds you to stay still. A crosshair will appear to indicate where to place the camera. There’s also a new exposure adjustment dial that lets you snap multiple photos quickly. Learn how and where to use new features with animated images.

With iOS 14, you can take continuous photos faster. The time from photo to photo is shortened.

Patrick Holland / CNET 16.Selfie game up

Another new feature of the camera app is the new front camera settings that help make your selfies shine. The new mirror mode allows the camera to act like a mirror. This makes it easy to see that the shots are framed and aligned as desired. Indicates the location of the new settings.

17. Do you still want more?Gatcha

As a bonus round, some tips for doing more, such as tagging someone in a group conversation with the Messages app, or having a conversation in two completely different languages ​​using Apple’s new translation app. I summarized. In addition to these two tips, here are some of my favorite features.

iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 still have a lot to learn, so I’m just getting started. Have you just started using the new iPhone 12? The setting method is as follows. Be sure to check these settings once you’ve done that. Finally, don’t forget to transfer your Google Authentication System account to your new phone.

Currently playing: Watch this: iOS 14 tips and tricks

1:29

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos