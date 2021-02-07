Huawei fights back with Google’s important alternative





Shenyang, China-February 6: Customers tried their smartphones at the Huawei store on February 6, 2021 … [+] In Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China.

VCG via Getty Images

Given the lack of a complete Google mobile service and hardware limitations due to the US government’s list of entities, Huawei might have thought it would have given up on ghosts before.

It’s far from that. This week, we submitted a new trademark registration, as Huawei Central revealed.

Interestingly, it shows that the company is planning an alternative to Google Translate, one of Google’s leading apps. Huawei has applied for a trademark for what is called Petal Translation.

As you know, Petal is a kind of Huawei subbrand and is used by PetalSearch, a great search engine that helps you find the apps used in the Huawei App Gallery from safe and reliable sources.

The company’s latest flagship, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, is incredible.

David Ferran

Recently, the young Google Maps have already launched Petal Maps, a really good alternative. Huawei has decided to wisely choose a partner, TomTom, who knows one or two about this sector, although it’s notoriously difficult to create a mapping app correctly.

But looking at the translation is an interesting move. After all, the lack of Google mobile services isn’t a problem in China, so we’re challenging the proposal to withdraw Huawei from becoming a predominantly Chinese-only brand. Rather, it suggests that the company still has the ambition to remain a global brand.

Indeed, despite issues from network concerns, the smartphone is one of the best in the world, matching Apple and Samsung in terms of hardware, and Google mobile services such as the Google Play store in terms of software. I was pulled because I didn’t have it.

Of course, the fact that a trademark has been applied for is not the same as actually creating an app, and a translation app is complicated to create properly. However, if Petal Translate turns out to be good, adding an alternative to Google Translate is welcome.

