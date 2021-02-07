“SNL” Zillow skits are a bit too real for Twitter





Is the buyer’s market better than a loot call?

Social media is nervous about the new “Saturday Night Live” skit, which looks down on Zillow’s real estate list and despises young people in their thirties seeking joy.

Pre-created sketches from the show’s Saturday episode begin with a thought-provoking infomercial parody, as cast members writhe on a bed or sofa under soft lighting.

You will hear a sultry narration asking, “Are you bored?” “Are you looking for something to liven up your life?” “I used to want sex, but now I’m in my late thirties.” “And sex isn’t really doing it for me anymore. “

“I need something new” “Then I need Zillow.com”

Skit reveals that the tortured actor wants a lewd real estate list, not pornography.

“The latest colonial era with mature landscaping,” moans cast member Alex Moffat.

“I want to turn it over,” declares cast member Mickey Day.

“I didn’t want to live in North Carolina, but if so I could buy a big mansion,” said guest host Dan Levy, a $ 427,000 Mac with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. I moaned while looking at the list of apartments.

“The joy I once gained from sex now comes from seeing someone else’s house,” continues the narration.

When Day calls a real estate broker, the thought-provoking skit suddenly changes, and the nonsense pitching of a cheeky agent quickly kills him.

The fake commercial was a huge hit on Twitter, with nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I was in my thirties at Bahhahahah Im and stayed up late at Zillow last night !!!! This is correct,” tweeted one user.

“Dare SNL attack us with that Zillow commercial!” Joked another popular reaction.

“So what if I say I’m just looking … oh, idk, someone else? Their name is @realtordotcom,” says another post.

Comedian Ted Alexandro accused SNL of stealing a joke and posted that he played a bit about real estate fantasy in a comedy cellar.

However, Zillow was pleased to receive amorous attention by tweeting, “Soccer is great, have you ever participated in Zillow?”

