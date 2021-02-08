Kantar Strengthens YouTube Advertising Campaign Measurements With Google Ad Data Hub





Marketers can be instantly effective and independently measure the performance of their advertising campaigns on YouTube.

As part of Project Moonshot, UK market research firm Kantar says third-party cookies, the foundation of digital campaign measurement, will soon be no longer part of the industry. However, only 40% of marketers are getting ready.

To help marketers, Kantar has announced a move to Ads Data Hub. It’s Google’s cloud-based solution that helps marketers individually measure the performance of their advertising campaigns on YouTube across all devices and platforms. Through Kantars Brand Lift Insights, an ad effectiveness measurement solution, advertisers can instantly see the performance of their campaigns.

Ads Data Hub allows advertisers to understand how ads are running across the screen, including mobile apps, through aggregated insights from Google Ads platforms such as YouTube, Google Ads, and Display & Video 360. I will.

Project Moonshot is the first advertising industry initiative to establish direct data integration with the world’s leading digital publishers and apps, providing advertisers with a cookie-free, privacy-centric methodology for measuring advertising effectiveness. Project Moonshot was founded to achieve three goals for the industry as a whole.

Jane Ostler, Global Head of Advertising Effectiveness at Kantars, commented: We know that advertisers prefer cross-publisher ad effectiveness measurements. Today’s announcement is an even bigger step in that direction. According to a Media Reactions survey, nearly two-thirds (65%) of advertisers plan to spend more on online video ads in 2021, making YouTube a popular video platform for advertisers. I am.

Moving this integration with Google from beta testing to public availability is a global ad that can better justify your ad budget for both Kantar and Google, and with proven third-party effectiveness measures. It’s a major milestone for the Lord.

Understanding effectiveness is more important than ever in this harsh COVID-19 business environment, where nearly two-thirds (61%) of companies cut marketing costs by an average of 36.7%.

Cover image photo by Christian Wiediger of Unsplash

