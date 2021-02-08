Royal Shakespeare Company Performs Performance Using Virtual Reality Technology





The Royal Shakespeare Company will perform live performances using virtual reality technology.

The title of the performance is “Dream” and is based on William Shakespeare’s play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

The play is performed in a virtual forest, and the actor’s motion sensors see the actor interact with the surroundings and the audience during the performance.

(Stuart Martin / RSC / PA)

Initially, it was scheduled to be performed live in the spring, but in the turmoil of the theater industry due to the coronavirus, we will make full use of game technology to deliver it to the audience.

Gregory Doran, Artistic Director of RSC, said: “The great thing about Dream is that it’s an innovative initiative.

“Audiences sitting at home influence live performances wherever they are. It’s exciting.

“It’s not a substitute for being in space with a performer, but it opens up new opportunities.

“By gathering live performance specialists on stage and game and music specialists, we can see how much they have in common.

“For example, a deep understanding of RSC’s screenplay drama and innovations in Marshmallow Laserfeast’s creative technology have thrilling results.

(Stuart Martin / RSC / PA)

“Whether you’re a gamer or an audience, the story is king. The story hasn’t changed, but the way it attracts viewers has changed.

“Shakespeare was our biggest storyteller. It’s great to have the opportunity to discover what’s possible in a live performance using one of his plays.”

This work has been performed in collaboration with the Manchester International Festival, an art event, the marshmallow laser feast of the art group, and the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Tickets for the 50-minute performance will go on sale at noon on Monday prior to the first show on March 12.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos