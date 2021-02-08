Animal Forest: New Horizons Festival





Festivale is a return opportunity at Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was previously celebrated at City Folk and New Leaf.

In addition, it tends to be the last specific opportunity of ACNH’s first year, rather than returning to the Bunny Day and Cherry Blossom seasons in early April. There are signs that additional substantial content material updates are intentionally made as a result of the success of the recreation, but if you’re having fun from the beginning, Festivale is pretty symbolic of the first year. continue.

Festivals are usually in the spring of the Northern Hemisphere and officially begin between February 18th and 25th in the Animal Crossing world. However, the actual calendar is an element here, and the Festivale takes place the day before Shrove Tuesday (Pancake Day for the British). Therefore, the large in-game day of the year is February 15th.

However, cold temperatures are not difficult, as was the case with previous Animal Crossing video games. Festival days include a magical climate guarantee that you can’t see snow or rain.

In addition to everything you know about ACNH Festivale, read what you can do to arrange a large day.

Animal Crossing Festival: What is New Horizons? Who is Pave?

Festivale is impressed with real-world celebrations like Carnival and Mardi Gras. Described by Nintendo as “a festival of colors, costumes, and madness all day long!”, Festivale is an opportunity for you and your animal companions to have a good time and rejoice in the changing seasons.

Past Animal Crossing titles include sweet exchanges throughout the festival and quite a few video games, but so far we know about opportunities in New Horizons. It’s just a matter of collecting feathers. After that, exchange them for festival-related goods and give them to Pave.

For those who haven’t enjoyed it before, Pave is a gorgeous and vibrant peacock that unites in the square on festive days. Like bunny day zippers and turkey day Franklin, he modifies seasonal collections to earn unique rewards such as clothes, furniture, and recipes.

Animal Crossing: What are New Horizons feathers? Where can I get it?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a useful resource for crafting. As well as sources of different seasons in recreation, such as snowflakes, maple leaves, and cherry blossoms, they are found floating by air throughout a limited variety of days. You can then catch it on the web.

ACNH has five colors of feathers.

Blue Green Red Purple Rainbow

If you want to customize a new festival-themed furniture set in addition to the value of buying and selling on a pavé, you need feathers. See below for more information.

At this point, we don’t know when the feathers will be seen in New Horizons, but so far, short-lived seasonal sources have been displayed about 10 days earlier than query opportunities. Please see now. ..

What are the specific clothes, furniture and reactions you can buy before the Festivale?

Starting February 1st, you will need to purchase Festivale-related clothing and furniture from Able Sisters’ tailor store and Nook’s Cranny, respectively.

These gadgets may be available until February 15th, until the next festival. They are also available in rotation. This means that not everything is on the market every day, so if you find one, it’s especially advisable to buy the price right away.

Festive furnishings gadgets may be on display at Nook’s Cranny’s seasonal gadget stands. After making the first purchase from this set, Nooklings will instruct you to look inside the cupboard where the new Festivale Reactions set is on sale. (Still, you don’t have to buy furniture to get a response. You just have to look inside the cupboard and it should already be there. Nookling is just trying to upsell.)

The price of the set is as high as 19,800 bells for 4 reactions (Feelin’It, Let’s Go, Viva, Confetti), but it’s a lot of fun. If you’ve been enjoying ACNH since its launch, face it. , Probably quite definitely can afford it. Nookling and Brothers will trigger you to react in a cute and humorous way, so running these reactions at the entrance to a particular NPC will set the price appropriately.

Festive furniture

There are nine Festivale furniture gadgets you can buy. they are:

Item Name Bell Cost Festivale Flag 1,300 Festivale Lamp 1,500 Festivale Drum 2,100 Festivale Parasol 2,500 Festivale Stall 3,000 Festivale Balloon Lamp 4,000 Festivale Garland 4,000 Festivale Confetti Machine 5,000 Festivale Stage 6,000

Only one is sold per day and the purchase period is only 15 days, so some of these will soon be included only in Nook’s Cranny. Pave may be able to properly distribute the same gadgets on festival days so that you can collect what you missed, but this is not simply guaranteed.

Furniture gadgets are available in four colors by default (blue, inexperienced, pink and purple) and can be customized to change colors. In addition, there are rainbow color schemes that are only available by customization. Despite this, customization kits are not available, as are furniture units of different seasons. Instead, you’ll need feathers of the specified color.

By the way, all the Festivale furniture on the market for your island model Nook’s Cranny looks like one default color. My stuff is always blue, but I’ve seen different gamers, for example, all with pink gadgets.

Festive clothes

Able Sisters sells three clothing gadgets that impressed the festival. they are:

Bell Festival Accessory Item Name Cost 2,240 Festival Costume 2,600 Festival Tank Dress 2,600

Clothing gadgets are available in four colors: blue, inexperienced, pink and purple, and all four variations should be available for purchase at any time when all items are on sale. There doesn’t seem to be a rainbow variation like furniture, as there is no technique to customize the current clothes.

Able Sisters usually stock one or two out of three days, so in contrast to furniture, it doesn’t take long to collect the complete set as needed.

Animal Crossing: If you’re looking for more information on New Horizons, try the information on your favorite Dream Island, which you can access right now.

Or, if you’re looking for money to pay for all these dear festival gadgets, check out information about Cub Promotions and Stoke Market Fun.

