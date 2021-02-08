FINAL FANTASY XIV Online End Walker Appears in Late 2021





With the PS5 beta version in April!

SQUARE ENIX recently confirmed that FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Endwalker is the latest extension of the MMORPG and is scheduled for later this year. In addition, it was announced in April 2021 that the title will go to PS5 in open beta.

SQUARE ENIX said, “Endwalkers feature the climax of the story of Hyderin and Zodiac. In this story, the Warrior of Light is bigger than ever as he travels far into Hyderin and even to the Moon. We will encounter disasters, “says Square Enix. “In addition to ending the long-running story arc that began with ARealm Reborn, Endwalker marks the beginning of a new beloved MMO and sets the stage for a new adventure that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together.”

The extensions are:

A trip to Tavnea, the capital of the Galemaldo empire, and even the moon! New job: Sage and more level caps increased from 80 to 90. A vast new area that includes the cities of Garlemald, Thavnair and Racz-at-Han.New Beast Tribe: New Threats Including Alca Sodara Anima New Dungeon New Difficult Attack: Pandmonium Secrets Revealed in New Alliance Attack Series New Small PvP Content Addition Trust System Friend: Estinien Wilmblood New Residential District: Ishgard Update Gold Saucer Relaxing Fun in the Island Sanctuary Expanded horizon with new gear and crate recipes through data center travel system

In addition, SQUARE ENIX has confirmed that the PS5 console version of the game will move to open beta from April 13, 2021. Current generation titles have better support for frame rates, load times, and 4K resolutions.

“Players with a PlayStation 4 version registration license in their FFXIV service account can download and play the PlayStation 5 upgrade version at no additional cost at the beginning of the open beta period, but new players can experience the game on PlayStation 5 for free. “Trial”, Square Enix advises. “The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 after the end of the open beta.”

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online is currently available for Windows PC, Mac and PS4.

