Community is the key: how to support innovation and drive business growth in Birmingham





Dr David Hardman MBE, Managing Director, Bruntwood SciTech-Birmingham.

Last month, Birmingham was named the UK’s regional startup capital for the seventh consecutive year.

By 2020, a total of 18,394 new businesses had been set up in the city, with births up 26.8% from 2019, according to figures released by the entrepreneurial center of a major think tank. When it comes to digital business, pandemics have spurred rapid growth. Business formation increased by 48% in the third quarter of 2020.

But isn’t this new? Birmingham has always had something to innovate and create new ideas. Birmingham was the birthplace of industry and a workshop around the world. The College of Innovation Birmingham, a leading region of the digital technology community, regularly sees the innovative features of the city.

Located in the city’s Knowledge Quarter near Aston City University and Birmingham City University, the campus forms part of the Brandtwood Science Tech Network in the Innovation District. The brightest and best digital and technology startups in more than 150 regions by providing flexible workspaces, as well as access to new markets, commercial opportunities and potential investments in further business growth. And support scale-up business.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic last year, the Campus Innovation Services team supported 317% more startups than the previous year. In addition, in the last quarter of 2020 alone, the team helped campus-based companies secure 962k capital investment and five companies to secure grants. Many companies have also increased their workforce and hired 35 new employees.

This increase in the most turbulent numbers over the years is not surprising. Crisis stimulates innovation and opportunities, and entrepreneurs thrive in such situations. With a silver lining in these difficult times, the Innovation District brings together people who are passionate about problem-solving, successful in their challenges, and spark each other. Challenges and difficulties are always positive in other work environments, but for businesses at the College of Innovation Birmingham, they help stimulate the innovation process and drive business growth. The campus provides a great pool of expertise and talent that creates a level of energy and facilitates business collaboration as a result of close relationships. It’s a place to promote innovation and creativity.

Our role in the local innovation ecosystem goes beyond the connections that help nurture on campus. Through the Serendip Access to Innovation program, we recognize the importance of providing connections with strategic partners such as universities and NHS trusts and connecting large companies to promising and agile start-ups.

These strong partnership connections, community sensibilities, and increased collaboration potential will help support growing technology clusters by taking advantage of the undoubted opportunities presented by challenges in the coming months and years. I will.

Learn more about how to join the Innovation Birmingham Campus and how to support your business visit by joining the Bruntwood SciTech network.

https://grow.bruntwood.co.uk/bhamtechspace

