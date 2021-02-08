ISIS IT Group Warns Google Play Store Messaging App Vulnerability – Homeland Security Today





A cybersecurity group supporting ISIS has warned terrorist group followers that installing the Google Play app makes them vulnerable to intelligence surveillance.

This alert was issued by the Electronic Horizons Foundation, which was launched as an IT help desk in January 2016. This help desk will show ISIS supporters how to encrypt communications and avoid online detection during coordination and recruitment with jihadists.

EHF released a 24-page cybersecurity magazine for ISIS supporters last May. This provides jihadists with a step-by-step explanation of smartphone security, while encouraging them to use computers instead for safer terrorist businesses, and nightmarish Microsoft Windows collects user data. Is warning. Geoposition to browsing history.

A new EHF “significant warning” distributed online told supporters that “intelligence spies are using a new method to track supporters through the Google Play store.”

“One of the spies” and EHF have uploaded a custom app that “collects identifiable information on Android phones.”

“Then he targets and communicates with his supporters by claiming that they have received a monetary transaction, and they need to install an application to receive it,” the warning continued. “Be aware of installing or using suspicious apps advertised by unknown individuals, whether they are APK files or uploaded to the app store. Intelligence mercenaries are malicious apps uploaded to the app store. I’m trying to leverage user trust in the app store to target supporters who are using. “

The app named by EHF is promoted on Google Play as a secure messaging app with end-to-end encryption. Concerned about the security of information on social media and Telegram Messenger, EHF has recently turned its ISIS followers to use Element Messenger.

Last year, EHF urged followers to use alternative operating systems such as Qubes, Tails, and Whonix. ISIS CyberGroup browses the internet without Tor or VPN, downloads apps from third-party sources, fails to encrypt devices and storage devices, neglects to install security updates, fake qualifications on social media It also emphasizes false security practices, such as not using information. Instead of logging on from your browser, use social media through the app. Jihadists are also warned of opening malicious links that could lead to security breaches.

In the fall of 2019, EHF will work with Bank al-Ansar, an ISIS propaganda outlet that claims to have founded thousands of Facebook and ISIS supporters, to better develop a jihadist cyberskill called the Talaea Al-Ansar Foundation. We announced a new project aimed at that. A Twitter account that prevents online jihadists from having to use their personal information to register for social media services.

The foundation is claimed as an educational foundation aimed at training and developing the technical and media skills of Ansar Mujahideen on the Internet, proposing coordination with experts in the media and technology fields, materials and necessary. Helped online jihadists with tools. They also vowed to focus on spreading security awareness in various ways to combat the security threats that target us in the jihadist circle.

In June 2019, the EHF highlighted the vulnerability of millions of devices to a flaw in BlueKeep Microsoft that the National Security Agency calls potentially worm-capable.

EHF also has a series of prints and videos covering various mobile security and dark web how-tos for fellow ISIS supporters, along with weekly technical bulletins to educate ISIS followers about current cybersecurity trends and vulnerabilities. We have released a tutorial.

