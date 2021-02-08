Pan-Asia Tech Media TechNode Global Raises US $ 1 Million from Kairous Capital, Nutty Capital Venture, and SPH Ventures





Launched in early 2019 by Dr. Gang Lu, founder and CEO of China’s leading bilingual high-tech media TechNode, TechNode Global is more than just a media company. We are building a technology community platform, providing insightful news, providing funding and transaction flow support, hosting local events and facilitating corporate-startup partnerships. High-tech media startups have grown significantly since their inception, with clients including iFLYTEK, Huawei, Alibaba Cloud and NTUC Income.

The deepening of cross-border commercial ties between China and other parts of Asia, especially Southeast Asia, presents significant market opportunities as Chinese technology giants step up their expansion and investment in the region. By spinning off TechNode, TechNode Global has industry and regional expertise to better serve the critical Asia Pacific markets.

Founder and CEO Dr. Gang Lu said: “2020 was a difficult year, but TechNode Global is proud to have experienced remarkable growth and many first years. It is our mission to have the privilege of working with local corporate clients. Asia is the next promising innovation center and market. We believe that TechNode’s wealth of experience and resources in China allows us to carry it in the right place and at the right time. From our purpose. “

“As a regional venture capital investor in China and Southeast Asia, we envision tremendous integration and collaboration opportunities in technology and business spaces within the region. TechNodeGlobal, coupled with the recently signed RCEP, Connected to the Asia-Pacific technology ecosystem, Josephrey, managing partner of Kailas Capital, a regional venture capital firm specializing in cross-border investment between China and Southeast Asia, said: ..

“It was the best and the worst. Despite the serious impact of COVID, there are significant innovation opportunities at the frontiers of many new technologies. It’s a great time for TechNode to expand into new markets. Under Dr. Lou’s strong leadership, to reshape a new rhythm in the fast-growing high-tech playgrounds of Southeast Asia, “said Gilbert Lamb, Executive Director of Natty Capital.

TechNode Global has the privilege of partnering with local government agencies, prominent community builders, and companies such as National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF), Enterprise Singapore, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Sunway Group, and True Digital Park. .. Hosts the flagship event ORIGIN Conference and other community initiatives. TechNode Global will work closely with the key technology communities throughout the region to localize their services and engage in the region’s technology ecosystem.

The company currently has an office in Singapore and will soon open an office in Malaysia.

About TechNode Global:

TechNode Global is a pan-Asian technology platform that provides premium technology news, industry insights, events, and bespoke marketing solutions for start-ups, VCs, enterprises, and other industry pioneers. TechNode Global facilitates cross-border partnerships and businesses through a vast network of global innovation and entrepreneurship.

Visit the TechNode Global website (https://technode.global).

About Kairous Capital:

Kairous Capital is a regional venture capital firm specializing in cross-border investment between Greater China and Southeast Asia, with a focus on investing in disruptive technologies in both regions. Kairous Capital specializes in bridging the technology gap between Greater China and Southeast Asia, providing a complete cross-border solution for its investment.

Visit the Kairous Capital website (https://www.kairous.com/).

About SPH Ventures:

SPH Ventures is a corporate venture capital fund of Singapore Press Holdings Limited (“SPH”), one of Asia’s leading media organizations listed on the Singapore Exchange. The total size of the fund is S $ 100 million. Invest in early-stage innovative companies in the areas of digital media (including advertising technology and content aggregation / distribution / consumption) and consumer internet (including e-commerce, marketplace, social media, educational technology, financial technology) To do has a global mission, etc.).

Visit the SPH Ventures website https://www.sphventures.com.sg.

About Nutty Capital:

Nuts Capital where bold nuts meet to revolutionize and dent the universe. Nutty Capital shares early-stage venture resources with entrepreneurs in the Chinese and Southeast Asian regions in selected areas such as the Internet, technology, healthcare and consumers.

