BMW announces the most powerful car you can own today





BMW 5 Series sedans have been wearing many hats for their owners for generations. Elegant and spacious family mover. Luxury business tool. Flagship sports model of M trim. And now it has stepped up to win the crown as the most powerful road car ever made.

The pinnacle of performance

The BMW M5 CS is the latest powerhouse sports model to join the 5 Series lineup, with its core derived from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of delivering 467 kW of power and 750 Newton meters of torque. It’s a relentless performance. All four wheels. These numbers are enough to see a large sedan move from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3 seconds.

Of course, power is basic and doesn’t take advantage of handling skills and driver feel. BMW engineers were able to remove 70kg from the weight of the car while readjusting the suspension to improve performance and grip. Handling is further assisted by the CS model’s unique lightweight construction and design components. This includes carbon fiber roofs, bonnets, diffusers, front spoilers and more. Attention is also paid to the four seats, with the rear seat bucket seats plus aggressive carbon back items for the front occupants.

Helping to wipe out speed is an exotic addition that improves agility and dynamic acceleration in the form of BMW M carbon ceramic brakes. Perfect for a set of 20 inch lightweight alloy wheels in gold bronze.

Premium gets dark

Given that the car still needs to show off BMW’s signature premium design, the interior is where owners find a high level of simplified luxury for sophisticated racer aesthetics.

Fine grain black merino leather wraps the front seats with Mugello red stitching, the Nürburgring insignia and the striking cockpit illumination M5 logo. The steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara and paired with a carbon fiber paddle shift for a premium racing touch. The attention to detail extends to the fixed lightweight cover of the center console, replacing the regular armrests with an opening grid.

The M5 CS driver can enjoy three modes: road, sport and truck. In the first mode, all safety settings are active while the xDrive system is set to the most suitable state for day-to-day driving operations. Raising the notch to sport mode sharpens the car by turning off some safety systems while the gauge and car diagnostics switch to performance view. In truck mode, all safety settings are turned off and the control of the car is entirely up to the driver. Even the speakers and the central iDrive screen are temporarily turned off by rerouting information to the windshield heads-up display, concentrating all attention on the winding road ahead.

Controversial design

The exterior line of the M5 CS is aggressive, but it lacks the latest M4 and M3 new generation front ends, where BMW’s iconic kidney grille occupy the full width of the front bar. This could be a good selling point for traditionalists who didn’t warm up to the latest BMW design language when it was announced.

When CEO Magazine last spoke to BMW Design Director Domagoy Dukec, he explained that the company wants a strong character in every car.

They want to stand out. The M car is not intended to please people, but to move the mind and body deeply.

You cannot design cult status icons. Unlike mass products on the road, you can try to give the product a very unique look. And over time, it will be very significantly different. This is how the product develops a particular status.

BMW will produce a limited number of M5 CS, but has not disclosed the number it plans to make.

Those who are interested can access BMW.

