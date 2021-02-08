Is Nick Jonas Diabetes? Twitter reacts to his Super Bowl commercial





Nick Jonas was one of the celebrities whose Super Bowl commercials were released at the time of the game. A singer who appeared in a commercial for Dexcoms. But are you a nick diabetic?

Super Bowl commercials quickly became a hot topic on the internet. In just a few seconds, Nick started the trend on Twitter. Some people responded to the commercials, and some wondered if the singer had diabetes in real life. He even talked about commercials on social media.

Is Nick Jonas Diabetes?

Yes, Nick is diabetic. The singer has spoken out about his diagnosis. Nick revealed that he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2007. He uses social media to shed more light.

Today, 13 years ago, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The photo on the left is me a few weeks after the diagnosis. Barely £ 100 after losing weight due to very high blood sugar levels and before going to the doctor who finds me diabetic. The right side is now me. Happy and healthy, he wrote while sharing his photos side by side.

Nick further writes that my physical health is prioritized, I exercise, eat healthy, and control my blood sugar. I have complete control over my daily life with this illness. And I am very grateful to my family and my loved ones for helping me at every stage. He closed the post by encouraging people to pay attention to their health.

Twitter reacts to his Super Bowl commercial

Nick starred in Dexcom’s Super Bowl commercial. People reacted quickly to it, as it was a commercial for the Yayyy Dexcom Nick Jonas Super Bowl. That’s what I’m talking about, awareness of type 1 diabetes !! It’s so cool to see the expression!

Yayyy Dexcom Nick Jonas Super Bowl Commercial !! That’s what I’m talking about, Type 1 Diabetes Awareness !! It’s so cool to see the expression! #SuperBowl @nickjonas

mikenna (@mikenna_miller) February 8, 2021

Thanks to NICK JONAS for raising awareness of diabetes technology! I’m lucky to have a #Dexcom G6 sensor and I love it. The true king wrote another. Nick Jonas has been one of my greatest inspirations since I found out that I have type 1 diabetes. Seeing him talk about this is very exciting for many people with type 1 diabetes. It shows us that we shouldn’t let diabetes stop us, read another comment.

Thanks to NICK JONAS for raising awareness of diabetes technology! I’m lucky to have a #Dexcom G6 sensor and I love it. True king.

Dan Sagerman (@sagermandan) February 8, 2021

Nick Jonas has been one of my biggest inspirations since I found out that I have type 1 diabetes-it’s very exciting for many people with type 1 diabetes to see him talk about this. is!

Azuri (@lapislazuley) February 8, 2021

