Beijing records strong growth despite challenges





Pandemics and Uncertainties Can’t Stop Progress in China’s Capital

According to the Beijing Development and Reform Commission, Beijing’s economy is stable despite economic uncertainty and the COVID-19 pandemic, with a view to growth for the 13th five years (2016-20) There was momentum.

Lin Enkuan, Deputy Director of the Commission, said the last five years have been very important to Beijing’s development.

“The government has spared no effort to improve macroeconomic policy and has taken targeted steps to address precarious external conditions, which ensure the resilience of the economy and the city’s inclusiveness. It helped to take a new level of economic power, “said Lin.

According to the Beijing Bureau of Statistics, Beijing’s annual GDP last year was 3.6 trillion yuan ($ 560 billion), an increase of about 33% from 2016.

The city’s per capita GDP has risen from 18,700 yuan to nearly $ 24,000, and Beijing is ranked as a moderately developed country, city officials said.

Pang Jiangqian, Deputy Director of the Beijing Statistics Bureau, said improving the economic structure has been a significant improvement over the last five years due to increased consumption and strengthening of high-end industries.

According to statistics, the added value of high-tech industries and strategic emerging sectors has increased by 56.9% and 58.5%, respectively. According to the agency, the software and information technology services industry has made great strides during this period. Revenue in 2019 was about 1.35 trillion yuan, almost double that of 2016.

By the end of last year, Beijing had 29,000 domestic high-tech companies and each had over $ 1 billion in unicorn companies, ranking number one in the world, according to the Commission.

In 2019, the city’s personal consumption increased by an average of 11% to 2.73 trillion yuan as local governments promoted structural reforms on the supply side and continued to boost domestic demand.

“Consumption is playing an increasingly important role in accelerating the economic development of cities,” Lin said.

The pandemic struck a 6.9% year-on-year decrease in spending in 2020, but online retail sales maintained rapid growth, the agency said.

According to Pan, the city’s consumer confidence index for the fourth quarter of last year was 122.6, close to pre-pandemic levels.

According to experts, this shows that the consumer market has gradually recovered from the negative effects of the pandemic, despite a local COVID-19 case curbing consumption in December.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan, Beijing paid considerable attention to science and technology innovation, spending about 6% of the city’s GDP on R & D.

Mr Pan said his sustainable investment paid off, produced many important findings and injected a strong impetus for economic growth.

In 2019, there were 132 invention patents for every 10,000 people in Beijing, almost 10 times the national average.

According to the agency, the added value of Zhongguancun Science Park in the capital was 1.4 trillion yuan in 2019, accounting for 29.4% of GDP in the same year.

Residents have increased their income and stable employment over the last few years, according to Pan. The city’s per capita disposable income has increased from 48,000 yuan in 2015 to 68,000 yuan in 2019, averaging an average annual growth of 6.6%.

Despite the effects of the pandemic, the city’s unemployment rate surveyed in 2020 was below the city government’s management target of 5%, the agency said.

In the next five years, Beijing aims to expand its GDP in a more environmentally friendly way and become an international center of science and technology innovation, according to a city government report released in January. I will.

According to the report, by 2025, when the 14th five-year planning period (2021-25) ends, the city’s per capita GDP will increase by about 35% compared to 2020 to reach 210,000 yuan. It is expected.

According to the report, Beijing is working on an innovation-led strategy, promoting the integrated development of Zhongseki Village Science City, Huairou Science City, Future Science City and Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area.

The work report also said Beijing will achieve economic growth in a more environmentally friendly way by improving energy and resource utilization and reducing pollution.

The city’s forest coverage is estimated to reach 45% by 2025, 0.6 points higher than last year’s figure. According to the report, days with heavy air pollution will be radically eradicated by then.

Workers assemble the vehicle on the production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Beijing. CHEN ZHONGHAO / XINHUA

A two-seater drone is on display outside the main venue of the ZGC Forum in Beijing in September 2020. CHENXIAOGEN / FOR CHINA DAILY

Beijing residents buy vegetables at the supermarket at the end of January.China Daily

