Apex Legends caustics can be nervous “in the near future”





Recently, Respawn Entertainment has done a great job of entertaining fans’ questions and answering concerns about Apex Legends, the developer’s most popular hero shooter battle royale. For example, one developer recently shared that his ultimate ability was supposed to be killed instantly when the new legendary Hughes was still under development.

Now, new information has been revealed by the Respawn developers, which relate to nerfs that may be none other than “toxic trappers” known as Caustic. Apex Legends fans who enjoy keeping up with game updates know how Caustic is the main reason Respawn is coming and going so many times when it comes to balancing the game.

For example, the legend was mostly buffed early in the year for an update to the Fight Night Collection event. However, fans were dissatisfied with this decision and caused considerable backlash. As a result, Respawn Entertainment has instead removed the buff from the update.

When Apex Legend Season 8 arrived, the developers decided to instead weaken the caustics by making sure there was no gas left after the team had already been eliminated. Anyway, this wasn’t always a useful nerf, given the fact that the other members of the team have already been wiped out.

Respawn Entertainment ran another Reddit AMA a few days ago, but one fan had to ask why the studio didn’t undermine the legend anymore, and the legend’s attacking ability was the same as the weapon used in the match. Emphasized the fact that it is so important. Later, fans began using Blizzard Overwatch as an example. Often, the game meta is intertwined with the character’s ability to handle damage.

John Larson, Live Balance Designer at Respawn Entertainment, gave a particularly detailed answer to this question. The developers say the team wants to tune Caustic “in a way that removes frustration without compromising the feeling of playing as Caustic.” Larson also said the change is likely to occur “in the near future.”

Larson also said in a long response that caustics have a high win rate for games that “last more than 20 minutes.” This is because the legendary tactical and ultimate ability allows him to cover a lot of ground if there is little space left in the second half of the game. As such, Larson confirms that the “potentially devastating synergy between legendary abilities” is what Respawn Entertainment is “actively working on.”

At this point, it’s still unclear what the developers are planning for this perhaps future nerf. On the bright side, Respawn Entertainment seems to have finally found a way to balance the legend without completely changing the way the legend is played.

Studios used to struggle to find the perfect balance in the Pathfinder, making changes back and forth. But they were able to solve the problem by tweaking his hitbox. In fact, Respawn implemented similar tweaks to Wraith this latest season to balance her.

In the meantime, you need to see what Respawn Entertainment has for Caustic.

