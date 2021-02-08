Deep quest for the dark side of innovation – techniques





The phrase progress and service is also known to all technical students in undergraduate application essays. Perhaps because all applicants are encouraged to embody this motto of having many freshmen with the goal of changing and saving the world.

However, these well-known statements can give technical students the assumption that our desire for innovation in science and technology will only lead to positive results.

Therefore, the ethical impact of our work is often overlooked or ignored, and as a student, we need to be more involved in conversations about the impact of innovation.

Kentaro Toyama, a professor at the University of Michigan and a former Microsoft employee, writes that we live in a technology cult. We believe that technological innovation is the key to all problems, even the most serious illnesses of society (extreme poverty, war, racism, etc.).

This reminds us of HBO’s Silicon Valley scene, a cultural satire focused on Bay Area technology. The founder of a Google-inspired company states that his company is making the world after showing his heartwarming pictures with African children, a minimal message-oriented transport layer or so. A better place through nonsense.

The show demonstrates our belief that technological innovation is making the world a better place, no matter how vague, niche and economically (not socially) motivated.

Obviously this is not true when assembled this way. Science and technology innovation can be unethical, even if it is initiated with a noble intention.

Asking a professor of global development about the product of good intentions gives a lot of examples of projects aimed at social benefit, but in the end you do nothing, waste money, One-Laptop-Per-Child It does harm to the community. ..

It is dangerous that the assumptions of ethical innovation remain unchallenge. There are clear and commonly cited examples, such as the Manhattan Project.

Working physicists may have considered the ethical implications of their project, the atomic bomb, but could not afford a broader discussion of the situation.

For the first time after the war, they reflected more completely on their influence. J., one of the head physicists. Robert Oppenheimer famously said: Now I’m dying, the destroyer of the world.

Facebook is a continuing example of a failed technology. In recent years, this software has been shown to be dangerous for American mental health, global democracy, and society to understand the truth.

Former Vice President of User Growth at Facebook commented that he created a tool that would destroy the social structure of social mechanics.

Only a few years ago, Facebook was used by a Myanmar military group to incite the genocide and expulsion of Rohingya Muslim ethnic groups.

Remember that this website started out as a small online platform that connects college students. This sounds like it came directly from CREATE-X. This is a project undertaken by many talented students at Tech.

Why did you change Facebook from a useful tool to a global issue? How did good intentions turn into bad reality?

I would like to bet that Mark Zuckerberg did not foresee or hope that his website would enable these modern tragedy. However, the company focused on innovative technology and assumed it would be beneficial in nature. A meaningful conversation about the effectiveness of Facebook was too late.

Comparing these scenarios next to all Tech projects may sound a bit silly, but I agree (because it doesn’t violate common sense). However, Tech still has major projects and research that require ongoing discussion of ethics, such as artificial intelligence, genetics, defense, and fossil fuels.

In each of these topics, it’s easy to imagine that a well-meaning project could ultimately have a net negative impact on society (end of privacy, massive unemployment, eugenics, environmental damage, etc.). ..

At the time of this writing, Tech has centers, projects, and financial investments focused on all of the sectors mentioned above, and it is important for students to recognize and discuss their implications. To avoid such scenarios, be sure to review your work when you start your project. For more information, consider how this technology / research can harm or help society.

At Tech lingo, when you’re creating something, think about what the next thing will bring.

I didn’t feel compelled to write this article because Tech has no ethical conversations at all. I personally know many students who are interested in the impact Tech has on the world. Throughout this publication, I would like to emphasize some comprehensive reasons why such discussions are important.

I would also like to briefly commend Tech’s existing work in ethics, engineering, science and social integration.

The Center for Ethics and Technology focuses on facilitating conversation and research on the social impact of technology.

Serve-Learn-Sustain does a great job of integrating technology projects with the needs of local and global communities (and not only in good faith, but also in researched technology). Cheong Wa Dae has many ethical guidelines and resources that encourage ethical discussions on innovation.

