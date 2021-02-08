Alberta is preparing to ease pandemic restrictions on Monday





CBC

Restoring the legacy of the “pioneering” Black Saint John writer

Rugged streets, tall spire etched into the sky, gray piers knowing the wind and tide paths, dim, drifting fog, sad seagull screams, magnificent memories and heritage pride An old and safe city to wear. Few poems perfectly capture the splendor and dignity of Canada’s oldest integrated city. These lines, titled St. John, New Brunswick, are even more noteworthy, knowing that the author was a black woman born in 1887. Anna Minerva Henderson, a school teacher and barber’s daughter, has grown into an award-winning civil servant and literary figure. pioneer. George Elliott Clark, a black literary critic and award-winning author of the Governor’s Literary Award, describes her as “the first black woman to publish a poetry chapbook in Canada.” This book, Citadel, is a love letter to St. John with poems about Kings Square, Loyalist burial grounds, and market slips. “She was a proud Marine and a proud black woman,” Clark said. Anna Minerva Henderson went beyond the racism she faced to establish her position as an educated and successful woman. But her name is almost forgotten. until now. When Henderson, raised by a single mother, was young, many Black New Brandswickers “would have been oppressed to work as a cheap workforce in a larger white community,” Clark said. Some blacks were educated, but it was often “not talked about,” says Jennifer Dow, a genealogist and family historian based in Oromokto. Henderson’s mother, Henrietta Leak, was a Kingsclear school teacher, graduated from a state normal school, and taught in the North End of St. John. Her father was an African-American soldier of the 31st Main Infantry who fought for the Union Army in the Civil War before coming north. He found a job as a barber and earned the nickname “Professor” among his clients. He “died tragically in the 1893 accident, so his mother was left to raise three girls alone,” Dow said. According to Clark, education was of paramount importance at Henderson’s home. Anna’s sister, Mabel, was known for her exquisite sewing that brought back prizes at a Canadian exhibition. Their parents “understood and understood that education was absolutely essential for their daughters to succeed and to follow their path in the world.” Anna Minerva was the only colored race in the 1905 St. John High School graduation class. She obtained a teacher’s certificate but was banned due to race from teaching in St. John or Halifax. After teaching in the Nova Scotia black community for two years, she wrote a civil service exam. She passed with “the third highest mark of all Canadian Dominions in 1912,” Clark said. She worked in Ottawa as a senior clerk reporter for the Department of Mines and Forests and was promoted to principal in 1925. She also wrote a regular feature article called The Colymn for Ottawa citizens. In 1945, she returned to St. John and worked as a journalist for the local law firm Fairweather & Stevenson. Impressions of St. John In 1967, at the age of 80, Henderson published her book, Citadel, at her own expense. Many of the poems in the collection are about her hometown. St. John, New Brunswick begins with the city’s Latin motto. This translates to “lucky people whose walls are rising now.” “She is celebrating the rise of the city, but also who was actually digging those foundations? With the hard work of laying the streets and actually building walls, if not black slaves. Did you spend a lot of effort? ”In The Old Burying Ground, Henderson describes“ tall trees ”. [that] “Open your protective arms” and “Old man on the bench” [who] “The Loyalist graveyard may have been a place where Henderson felt closer to his roots. In addition to the white Loyalists who intervened there, there could be black Loyalists and black slaves. Another poem, Marketslip, imagines the port of St. John as “the gateway to the future of dreamers and architects.” Wider field of view. “She remembered that the port was prosperous as a girl in St. John. Mr. Clark said that ships came to St. John from all over the world and from the British Empire,” the racial debate said. Although not clear in Henderson’s poems, there are moments when she appears to refer to her experience as a black woman. One poem, This Life, partially reads: Walking alone with hatred and fear and calming them down in an hour, I now assert myself with a solid level of gaze. My stuff is glory and my power! According to Message Clark, it’s clear that Henderson was about to send. “She says: I’m here, I’m a pioneer and I’m leading. Clark said,” Even if you’re not sure who listens to her. She was a black writer marginalized on the edge of the country, but still wants an audience. Read. Lifelong student Henderson never stopped writing. In 1974, at the age of 86, New Brunswick He enrolled in a college creative writing course and told the Telegraph Journal that he “did not care about pins.” “About the age difference between myself and other students. She planned a second edition of her book with a new poem, but it seems that the work has never been published. Today, Citadel is not printed. Available from New Brunswick. Public Library System On July 21, 1987, just one month old, she was buried in Fernhill Cemetery with her sister and parents. Despite Henderson’s achievements, ” Her heritage doesn’t exist as long as the general public is present. “Only a handful of people know her,” said St. John’s historian Peter Little. Researchers like Jennifer Dow want to change that. For black creators, artists and writers working in New Brunswick today, “the excellence that has existed in New Brunswick for centuries, coming before them to see who owns it,” Dow said. Dow is working with the recently formed New Brunswick Black Artist Alliance to introduce Henderson and other pioneering Black New Brunswick artists. “We have refused to believe that African Canadians are important citizens, or have done something really important to remember. Therefore, future generations are coming and It’s easy to wipe out the contributions of people like Henderson, “Clark said. “She deserves a stamp. There is still a fight for equality, women, and blacks and indigenous peoples, so you should write a contest in her name to encourage others.” She is all of us. It occupies her position as a pioneer. “For more stories about the experience of black Canadians, from anti-black racism to success stories within the black community, check out being a Canadian black. What Black Canadians are proud of. Can CBC project. You can read more stories here.

