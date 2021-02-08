The Epic Games Store promises more exclusive products over the next two years





Many people have problems with the Epic Games Store’s monopoly practices, but the storefront plans to expand its library in the future.

The Epic Games Store thrived as a digital storefront despite entering Gamewell after Valve’s Steam became prominent. Two business practices are partially responsible. The first is the practice of storefronts offering free games on a regular basis, with Epic Games Store users claiming about 750,000 games in 2020. A more controversial practice is for Epic Games to acquire exclusive rights to various titles.

The Jaguar Note Battle Royale Fortnite was developed by Epic Games and is available at the Epic Games Store for PC players only, but PC Gamer’s Tyler Wilde estimates that over 100 additional titles will be dedicated to the storefront. I am. .. Among them are recent releases like Hitman 3 from IO Interactive, and many people have problems with the game being locked in one place. However, according to Epic Games representatives, this could become even more prevalent in the future.

According to an Epic Games statement made to PC Gamer this week, more Epic Games Store exclusive titles will be available in the next two years than ever before. Based on statistics from last month’s 2020 review posts, more than 160 million people are using the Epic Games Store, and these users will see more free games, exclusive titles, and more in 2021. You will have access to community-oriented features such as player profiles.

The Epic Games Store is probably the most famous face for gaining exclusive access to various titles, but it’s certainly not the only storefront that is taking advantage of this strategy. Apple Arcade also has exclusive titles as the cornerstone of marketing, but in both cases these exclusive deals are usually only relevant for a limited period of time.

In recent years, exclusive content for games released on various platforms has also become commonplace. For example, Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a PlayStation-only Zombies Onslaught mode that became more widely available on November 1, 2021, and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengerson PlayStation has its own Spider-Man DLC. Will be added.

The statement provided to PC Gamer does not specify the number of new exclusive games that will be available on the Epic Games Store over the next two years. However, some of the most popular titles, such as Remedy Entertainment’s Control and Supergiant Games’ Hades, set the timing of exclusive deals before the release was widespread, as well as future titles such as Darkest Dungeons 2. It may be well received. At this point, you know what Epic is. Games Store users can expect to see it in the near future.

