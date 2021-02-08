Amazon moves to lot 14





The growing team at Amazon’s Adelaide office includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary, and Amazon, the world’s leading research team for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Includes science. Amazon plans to be based in Lot Fourteen, expanding its innovation program in the city and aiming to create more than 50 jobs by 2024.

Prime Minister Steven Marshall said Amazon’s announcement to set up in Adelaide once again emphasized that global companies are looking for South Australia as a destination to show innovation and unique industry collaboration.

“We are delighted to welcome Amazon to our state,” said Marshall. “Amazon not only increases jobs in South Australia, but also expands its innovation program to support local businesses, from start-ups to large corporations and government agencies. This is great for South Australia’s overall high-tech qualifications. This is news.

“This announcement is yet another example of our state, which is a magnet for investment, where Accenture already has stores in Adelaide, and now in Amazon.

“Amazon’s decision to invest here proves that South Australia is a major draw card for international companies in the tech and high-growth sectors.”

Minister of Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson adds an already impressive lineup of Lot Fourteen to the Australian Space Agency, SmartSat Collaborative Research Center, MIT Big Data Living Lab, Australian Machine Learning Institute, Australian Cyber ​​Collaboration, and more with Amazon’s announcement. Said. Center.

“The addition of Amazon to Adelaide’s Lot 14 district has strengthened South Australia’s position as a global leader in space, cyber, defense, high-tech and big data,” said Minister Patterson.

“AWS gives local companies of all sizes and industries access to the world’s most comprehensive and widely adopted cloud platform, giving them the opportunity to deploy specific applications and businesses. Increases flexibility. “

The AWS team will provide support and cloud support to local businesses and government agencies to support their digital transformation journey and help local businesses become more competitive on the global stage. The Amazon Science team is implementing a new research program to improve the customer experience for Amazon.com customers. “Adelaide’s new office demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in Australia and the long-term potential we believe our country has. We are a leader in the global digital economy,” said South Australia. Sarabasset, head of Australia and Western Australia, said.

“AWS provides South Australian customers with access to the latest technology, expanding their business from their home country to the global market, improving the customer experience and reducing operating costs. South Australia is the emerging technology workforce. We look forward to helping you grow and drive future innovation from the state. “

