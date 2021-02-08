Endwalker is the final extension of FINAL FANTASY 14





The Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion may have a name that suggests a final, but is the FFXIV story of the Warrior of Light really over?

The latest enhancements to Final Fantasy 14 have been announced, and the name suggests that it could be the last. FFXIV: Endwalker expansion marks an important milestone in the game story, but it’s not the end of Square Enix’s FFXIV support.

One of the biggest attractions of FFXIVis is the story of launching the restarted version of A Realm Reborn in 2013. The player’s character begins as a lone adventurer in one of Eorzea’s three city-states. They are soon involved in a continental war with the Garlen Empire, becoming warriors of light and joining the descendants of the Seventh Dawn to help bring peace to the world. Descendants are not the only ones facing threats throughout Eorzea. Players from all over the world can unite to confront bosses and dungeons. The story of FFXIV continued with the acclaimed Shadowbringersexpansion, along with other stories told through regular updates, but the next major story beat occurs at Endwalker.

The Endwalker name may suggest that FFXIVis is ending, but the story of Eorzea doesn’t end with an extension, so millions of enthusiastic fans of the game don’t have to worry. It includes a trip to the seat of the Garleen Empire, and a trip to the moon itself in the world, but there is more room for storytelling in the future. Game director Naoki Yoshida made fun of the FFXIV story earlier this year, but with the name of Endwalker confirmed, Square Enix confirmed that the game would continue.

The story of Hyderin and Zodiac, which began with A Realm Reborn, ends with #Endwalker!

please do not worry. Our adventure at #FFXIV is not over yet. As they say, the end of one story always leads to the beginning of another pic.twitter.com/Wxyf26GEzT

— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 6, 2021

PlayingFFXIVis is a huge investment of time. The world of Eorzea is full of content, so new players can expect hundreds of hours of play time. The main story is a large effort in itself and does not include side quests, job quests, and all in-game co-op dungeons. Even if Endwalkerdid spells out the end of FFXIV, the game may contain more content than most players expected. There are still many stories in the world of Eorzea, and it’s exciting to think about what will happen next.

Square Enix has proved that FFXI has promised to keep running MMO for a long time, considering that it started in 2001 and will not end soon. Expansion, cosmetics, monthly subscription fee. Endwalker may sound like a good name for the final extension, but it’s just the beginning of a new story in Eorzea.

FINAL FANTASY 14: Endwalker will be released for PC, PS4 and PS5 in the fall of 2021.

Source: FINAL FANTASY XIV / Twitter

